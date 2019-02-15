What Netanyahu actually said on Polish collaboration with Nazis

A brief diplomatic crisis between Israel and Poland has served as a sharp reminder of the power a single word — even if that word is simply “The” — can sometimes carry in international relations.

Top Polish politicians were thrown into a frenzy Thursday after reports emerged that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Warsaw for an international conference on the Middle East, had said “The Poles cooperated with the Nazis” during the Holocaust.

Warsaw was apparently particularly riled by a story in The Jerusalem Post, which quoted the Israeli leader as saying the “Polish nation” had cooperated with the Nazis.

Poland’s president said it was time to rethink an upcoming a high-level summit of Central European nations in Israel. Polish lawmakers called for an official parliamentary condemnation of Netanyahu’s words.

But the diplomatic mess was seemingly brought to an end hours later, after it became clear that Netanyahu had not actually said any of the above. What he had, in fact said, was that “Poles cooperated with the Nazis” — sans the definite article.

Poles are particularly sensitive to insinuations that the nation as a whole collaborated with Germany during World War II, and have pointed to the deaths of millions of non-Jewish poles at the hands of the Nazis. Be that as it may, most historians agree that Polish individuals’ collaboration against Jews was not a minor phenomenon.

Early 2018 saw a diplomatic crisis erupt between Jerusalem and Warsaw after the latter criminalized blaming Poles for Holocaust crimes. The dispute was resolved when Poland softened the law and Netanyahu and his Polish counterpart agreed on a joint declaration stressing the involvement of the Polish resistance in helping Jews. It was seen as a diplomatic coup for Poland but Netanyahu faced criticism from historians in Israel, including at Yad Vashem, for agreeing to a statement that they said distorted history.

Last July, Netanyahu said he had taken note of the criticism and would address it at a later time, but he has not done so.

Questioned on the issue by The Times of Israel during a briefing with the traveling press Thursday, Netanyahu denied suggestions of going along with historical revisionism.

“Here I am saying Poles cooperated with the Nazis. I know the history and I don’t whitewash it. I bring it up,” he said, noting the matter of the law had come up in a meeting earlier on Thursday with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

He added that “a not insignificant number” of Poles had collaborated and said “I don’t know one person who was sued for saying that.”

Polish furor was apparently a response to reports that indicated Netanyahu had referred to the Polish nation as a whole. Israel’s Ambassador to Poland Anna Azari took pains Thursday night to clarify that this was not the case.

Azari told Polish leaders the Israeli premier “didn’t say the Polish nation carried out crimes against Jews, but only that no one has been sued under the Holocaust law for saying ‘Poles’ collaborated.”

Several reporters in the room reported Netanyahu had said “The.” But Prime Minister’s Office spokeswoman Shir Cohen later played reporters a recording of the conversation in which it was clear the prime minister had indeed not used the definite article. (Journalists were not allowed to record the briefing, making it difficult to verify what the prime minister had said.)

As for the Jerusalem Post’s error, Cohen told The Times of Israel: “The Prime Minister’s comments concerning Poland were misquoted by the Jerusalem Post, which quickly issued a correction clarifying that an error had been made in the editing of the article.”

Jerusalem’s explanation seemed to assuage Warsaw’s concerns, with the presidential office thanking Israel for the clarification and blaming “media manipulation” by the Jerusalem Post.

Nonetheless, Israeli Ambassador Azari was summoned by Poland’s Foreign Ministry for a dressing down over the issue, The Times of Israel confirmed Friday. Israel’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on this development, which was first reported in Polish media.

On the plane heading back to Israel on Friday, Netanyahu appeared to have learned his lesson from the diplomatic firestorm his words, or word, had unleashed. Asked by one reporter to clarify “Did the Poles collaborate in the Holocaust or not,” the prime minister referred her tersely to his spokeswoman.

“Shir will answer you,” he said.

Joshua Davidovich contributed to this report.