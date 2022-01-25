Worker killed as ceiling collapses at Tel Aviv construction site

The ceiling of a building undergoing renovations in Tel Aviv collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, killing one construction worker and injuring another man.

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene on Zrubavel Street in the center of the city, just blocks away from the beach.

First responders removed the body of a man, said to be a construction worker in his 30s, who was trapped beneath the fallen rubble and declared him dead.

The second man, who was able to exit the building himself following the collapse, was lightly injured with head wounds and taken to Ichilov Hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear what caused the ceiling inside the building to collapse, and police did not say if they would be opening an investigation.

Following the incident, police shut down Zrubavel Street to vehicular traffic, as well as portions of the cross-streets of Hayarkon and Hakovshim, which is expected to cause heavy traffic delays in the area.

In late September, six people were injured when a wall collapsed on a tractor at a Kafr Kanna building site in northern Israel.

And in October a residential building in Ra’anana that was undergoing renovations was demolished after the building was discovered to be leaning to one side and in danger of collapse.