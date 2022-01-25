Worker killed as ceiling collapses at Tel Aviv construction site

The ceiling of a building undergoing renovations in Tel Aviv collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, killing one construction worker and injuring another man.
Police and rescue workers were called to the scene on Zrubavel Street in the center of the city, just blocks away from the beach.
First responders removed the body of a man, said to be a construction worker in his 30s, who was trapped beneath the fallen rubble and declared him dead.
The second man, who was able to exit the building himself following the collapse, was lightly injured with head wounds and taken to Ichilov Hospital for treatment.
It was not immediately clear what caused the ceiling inside the building to collapse, and police did not say if they would be opening an investigation.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
Following the incident, police shut down Zrubavel Street to vehicular traffic, as well as portions of the cross-streets of Hayarkon and Hakovshim, which is expected to cause heavy traffic delays in the area.
In late September, six people were injured when a wall collapsed on a tractor at a Kafr Kanna building site in northern Israel.
And in October a residential building in Ra’anana that was undergoing renovations was demolished after the building was discovered to be leaning to one side and in danger of collapse.
Telling an urgent story
Join our Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
During a global pandemic, one tiny country is producing research that's helping to guide health policy across the world. How effective are COVID-19 vaccines? After the initial two shots, does a third dose help? What about a fourth?
When The Times of Israel began covering COVID-19, we had no idea that our small beat would become such a central part of the global story. Who could have known that Israel would be first at nearly every juncture of the vaccination story - and generate the research that's so urgently needed today?
Our team has covered this story with the rigor and accuracy that characterizes Times of Israel reporting across topics. If it’s important to you that this kind of media organization exists and thrives, I urge you to support our work. Will you join The Times of Israel Community today?
Thank you,
Nathan Jeffay, Health & Science Correspondent
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments