170 cars, mosque vandalized in northern Arab town in apparent hate crime

Police on Tuesday opened an investigation into an apparent hate crime in the northern Arab town of Jish, where the tires of some 170 vehicles were slashed and Hebrew graffiti condemning interfaith coexistence was daubed on buildings.

One of the phrases spray-painted on the wall of a mosque read, “Jews wake up. Stop assimilating!”

Police entered the village in order to gather evidence.

The town’s mayor, Elias Elias, said it was the third time Jish had been targeted in such an attack in recent years, with the last suspected hate crime taking place in April 2019.

“Apparently, someone wants to sabotage our good relationship with our neighbors. He will not succeed, but this does cause us deep pain and heartache,” Elias told the Walla news site. “I call on security forces to catch these hooligans already.”

Tweeting about the apparent hate crime, Joint List MK Ofer Cassif wrote, “We all know that such a case targeting a Jewish community would have received immediate attention by the prime minister and would have been followed by swift arrests, so the clear conclusion is that [Benjamin] Netanyahu is… giving a green light to the perpetrators.”

Labor-Gesher-Meretz MK Nitzan Horowitz called on police to “wake up” and catch the perpetrators. He also urged members of the Israeli public to visit Jish.

Anti-Arab vandalism by Jewish extremists has become a common occurrence in the West Bank but is rarer inside Israel proper. Attacks against Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the West Bank are commonly referred to as “price tag” incidents, with perpetrators claiming they are retaliation for Palestinian violence or government policies seen as hostile to the settler movement.

According to human rights organizations, investigations into so-called price tag attacks rarely yield an arrest or indictment, leading to accusations of systemic racism against Palestinians.