3 arrested for vandalism of Penn State U fraternity’s menorah

JTA — Three men were arrested for the theft and vandalism earlier this month of the nine-foot menorah in front of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house at Penn State University.

The incident took place on December 2. A member of the fraternity attempted to stop the men as they vandalized the menorah and was assaulted, according to a criminal complaint, the student newspaper The Collegian reported.

A total of five men affiliated with or visiting another fraternity house were involved in the incident, according to State College Police.

The menorah was valued at $1,800. ZBT is a traditionally Jewish fraternity.

The three arrested men, ages 19 and 20, were charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

Zeta Beta Tau Menorah Lighting "Our menorah may fall, its middle may bend, and its glass may shatter, but we will not break."Zeta Beta Tau lit its menorah to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. Posted by Onward State on Sunday, 2 December 2018

Two other suspects who confessed to being involved in the theft, the vandalism or both, have not yet been charged, the newspaper quoted the police report as saying.

The menorah also had been stolen and vandalized three days earlier on November 29, though it is not known if the incidents are connected.

Last year, four Penn State University students were charged with stealing a 9-foot menorah from the home of the campus Chabad rabbi and leaving it damaged outside the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, another traditionally Jewish fraternity.