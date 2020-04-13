4 overnight fatalities take Israel’s COVID-19 death toll to 109

Four elderly people died overnight from COVID-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll in Israel to 109.

An 80-year-old resident of a senior living home was the 12th person from the assisted living facility in Yavne’el, in the north of the country, to die from the virus.

Additionally, an 81-year-old woman and a 96-year-old woman died at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, while a 78-year-old man with preexisting medical conditions died of the disease at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.

No further details on their identities were initially released.

According to Health Ministry figures Sunday evening, Israel has 11,145 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 183 in serious condition and 131 people on ventilators.

Another 155 people were in moderate condition, the ministry said, with the rest having mild symptoms. Close to 7,000 of those diagnosed with the disease are being treated at home.

The number of Israelis who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease jumped by 264 on Sunday to a total of 1,627, the ministry said.

The country’s health czar on Sunday evening warned Israelis against backsliding from practicing social distancing and observing quarantine restrictions, saying the coronavirus could come back with a vengeance.

“I understand it’s hard to stay at home for so long, and the public has proven and is proving its ability to keep to the regulations and protect everyone’s families,” Health Ministry director Moshe Bar Siman-Tov said in a statement.

Sunday’s warm and sunny weather, coupled with the Passover holiday spirit, led many to venture outside, despite restrictions meant to keep people close to their homes and away from others.

Bar Siman-Tov warned that “getting together over the holiday endangers all of our lives. We’ve seen what happened in other countries where discipline flagged and we need to be disciplined the whole time in order to get to those situations.”

Israeli health officials are expecting a surge in coronavirus deaths in the next 10 days, according to a Friday report.

The rise in deaths does not signify an increase in infections, however. Patients who are already hospitalized and on ventilators are likely to succumb to the virus in the coming days, according to predictive models from the Health Ministry, Channel 13 reported.

Almost all of those who have died from COVID-19 in Israel have been elderly and suffered from preexisting conditions, according to hospital officials. The novel coronavirus has been spreading quickly in nursing homes around the country, raising intense concern for the safety of elderly residents.

Experts have pointed to the relatively slow rise in the number of patients on ventilators as a source of potential encouragement, and also note the relatively slow rise in the number of new cases.

But health officials are projecting that Israel will fall short of testing 10,000 people a day for the coronavirus in the immediate term because of a shortage of a key reagent.

More than 114,000 people have died globally of the coronavirus.