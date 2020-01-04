US airstrike on Iran-backed militia kills 6 near Baghdad
Attack on Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force vehicle convoy critically injures three
A US airstrike killed six people in an Iran-backed militia convoy north of Baghdad overnight Friday-Saturday.
The attack targeted a commander of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force, Iraqi state TV reported.
The convoy was hit near the Camp Taji military installation, Reuters reported, citing a source in the Iraqi military.
The strike hit two of the three vehicles traveling in the convoy and critically injured three people, the report said.
The Lebanese al-Mayadeen news outlet, which has ties to Hezbollah, reported that the strike was carried out by a drone.
The airstrike comes a day after the US killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, who was closely tied to Shiite militia groups in Iraq.
The strike on Soleimani also killed Hashed al-Shaabi’s deputy chief, Abu Mahdi al-Muhanis, who was seen as Tehran’s man in Iraq, and came just days after Hashed supporters attacked the American embassy in Baghdad, provoking anger in Washington.
This is a developing news story. Check back for further updates…
