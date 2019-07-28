All Israeli suspects in Cyprus gang rape to be released, lawyer says

Seven Israelis held in Cyprus on suspicion of gang raping a British tourist in Cyprus earlier this month are to be released Sunday, an attorney for some of the suspects said, as police reportedly turned their attention to their accuser.

The attorney, Nir Yaslovitzh, announced in a statement Sunday morning that the suspects, all teenagers, would be released.

“As I claimed throughout, there was no rape in Cyprus,” he said. “The youths who went on a vacation that became a nightmare will return to their homes today. All of them will return home to their families. Cypriot police carried out a professional and thorough investigation.”

Citing sources with knowledge of the investigation, Hebrew media reported that police were turning their attention to the British tourist who had filed the rape allegation after she changed her version of events. She was said to have been questioned under caution, and according to some reports was put under arrest.

Attorney Yaniv Havari, who represents a number of the suspects still being held, told the Kan public broadcaster that his clients were able to provide convincing evidence that they did not commit the crime.

“She lied, she said 12 of them raped, that is what she claimed,” Havari said. “For nearly two weeks that is what she has claimed and after all 12 of the detainees gave their version, it seems her version doesn’t stand up.”

The dramatic development came after last week five of the Israeli suspects in the case were released and returned to Israel, though Cypriot police seemed poised at the time to file rape charges against at least three of those still being held.

In addition to those three detained suspects, whose DNA had been found at the scene, police believe three more individuals currently not under arrest may have been involved in the alleged brutal sex crime — with analysis of DNA collected from the alleged victim’s body showing three unrecognized samples.

Twelve Israelis in all were arrested in the resort town of Ayia Napa last week on suspicion that they took part in the alleged gang rape. Some have reportedly admitted to having consensual sex with the woman, while others were thought to have possibly been present in the room at the time.

The British woman filed a police complaint last Wednesday against the Israelis, ranging in age from 15 to 18, who were staying at the Pambos Napa Rocks Hotel on the island nation’s southeastern coast.

The woman told the police two of the suspects held her down by the arms as she cried to be let go. She said that their friends then raped her, taking turns, and that several beat her.

Cypriot police found five used condoms and 13 condom wrappers in the room where the alleged rape occurred, reports said.