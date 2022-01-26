An Israeli, a Palestinian and a Jordanian walk into the Dead Sea

A lyrical film about one man’s efforts to draw attention to the shrinking Dead Sea is doing the rounds of local cinemas and international film festivals.

“Dead Sea Guardians” charts the ultimately successful bid of environmental entrepreneur and activist Oded Rahav to put a group together that would swim across the earth’s saltiest body of water for the first recorded time.

Raviv managed to recruit Yusuf Matari, a Palestinian, and Munqeth Meyhar, a Jordanian, for his 2016 project.

Much of the film follows his attempts to attract additional swimmers from Jordan and the West Bank, as well as Israel — all of which border the Dead Sea.

Details of “Dead Sea Guardians” screenings can be found on the film’s Facebook page.