In Israel for Tel Aviv Pride, rapper Iggy Azalea asks: ‘BDS? What’s that?’

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea performed at the Tel Aviv Pride Festival’s “Love Stage” in Park HaYarkon on Friday afternoon, in her first trip to Israel.

The performer, who reached global prominence following the 2014 release of hit song “Fancy,” moved to the United States from Australia in her teenage years to pursue her music career. She released her third album, The End of an Era, in August 2021, which she said is her last album before a hiatus from the music industry.

“Rapyd,” a UK-based fintech company with an office in Israel, sponsored her arrival and concert, along with those of American DJ David Morales and Berlin DJ Boris Berghain.

The concert marks Azalea’s first visit to Israel, who noted that she was “surprised” when asked to perform.

“BDS? What is that?” she responded when asked about the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement that pressures performers not to perform in Israel, in an interview with Channel 12.

“Because I don’t know much, I’m happy to come and see things for myself,” she added.

Azalea noted that she did not have much international experience. Of a concert in Turkey, she said: “I was really nervous that nobody would know the words to my songs. In the end, it was one of the best shows I have ever done in my life and everyone knew the lyrics. I love the culture of Turkey… and I hope my experience in Israel will be good or even better.”