Authorities launch probe after at least 85 Jewish graves damaged in Belgian cemetery

BRUSSELS, Belgium — The Belgian city of Charleroi on Thursday condemned antisemitic vandalism after at least 85 Jewish graves in one of its cemeteries were damaged and objects stolen.

A gravedigger in a cemetery in the Marcinelle neighborhood of the southern city discovered the damage in plots for Jewish tombs on Wednesday. An investigation has since been opened.

“The place chosen and the theft of many Stars of David leaves little doubt on the antisemitic nature of the intentions,” Charleroi mayor Paul Magnette said.

“In the name of the city, I fully condemn these abject acts,” he added, saying he asked the city’s administration to notify each family.

Only the cemetery’s Jewish section was affected, suggesting the antisemitic nature of the vandalism.

Belgium has registered a rise in reported antisemitic acts and comments since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war after the Gaza-ruling terror group massacred 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in southern Israel on October 7.

Police are monitoring Jewish schools and places of worship more closely.