Blue and White MK struck off slate after threatening to jump ship to Likud

Hours before the midnight deadline to file party slates ahead of March’s election, the Blue and White party announced Wednesday that it was removing MK Gadi Yevarkan from its list of candidates after he threatened to move over to the rival Likud party.

“I have decided, in coordination with MK Moshe Ya’alon, to remove MK Gadi Yevarkan from the Blue and White slate,” party chair Benny Gantz said in a tweet.

Yevarkan, who was placed at number 33 on the electoral slate and has been a lawmaker since the April elections, told his party leadership earlier Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party had offered him the 20th spot on its own slate, and demanded a higher slot or else he could join Likud.

According to Channel 20, Yevarkan held a meeting with the prime minister to discuss the possible move.

Yevarkan was reportedly frustrated that despite his value to Blue and White as a popular member of the Ethiopian-Israeli community, he is not being promoted to a spot that will ensure he remains a Knesset member. Blue and White currently has 33 parliament seats, meaning that if it loses a single seat in the March 2 vote, Yevarkan is out.

MK Pnina Tamano-Shata, who is also a member of the Ethiopian-Israeli community, holds the 24th slot on the Blue and White.

Tens of thousands of Ethiopian-Israeli voters are believed to have left Likud in the September elections and voted Blue and White instead, following major protests against police brutality toward the community after a police officer shot dead 19-year-old Solomon Tekah. The officer is suspected of firing his weapon directly between Tekah’s feet. The bullet then ricocheted and killed the teenager.

During those protests, Yevarkan, who was previously a Likud member and ran on its slate for elections for the 19th Knesset in 2013 but failed to make it into the parliament, openly criticized both Likud and Netanyahu for its treatment of the Ethiopian-Israel community.

Yevarkan was head of the Be’eri military academy and a longtime activist with the Campaign for the Equality of Ethiopian Jews before entering the Knesset on the Blue and White slate after the April 2019 election.

He made headlines in April when he kissed his mother’s feet in a show of gratitude upon taking the oath of office as a member of the 21st Knesset.

Before the April election he joined Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem party, which merged with Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience faction, which in turn joined Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid to form the Blue and White party.

Yevarkan’s departure means that Michal Cotler-Wunsh, an attorney and daughter of former Canadian justice minister Irwin Cotler, moves up the list to the 33rd slot on the slate.