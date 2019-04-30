Entering Knesset, Ethiopian MK kisses mother’s feet in show of gratitude

Lawmaker Gadi Yevarkan of the Blue and White party on Tuesday kissed his mother’s feet in a show of gratitude upon taking the oath of office as a member of the 21st Knesset.

“I swore allegiance today to the State of Israel, as a Knesset member and to serve the people of Israel faithfully,” Yevarkan wrote on his Facebook page. “I was so moved today to see my mother at the Knesset and for me it’s a coming full circle.”

“Words can’t describe her nobility. The least I could do was to kiss her feet and bless her: ‘Happy holiday, Mom,'” he wrote.

After kissing her feet, Yevarkan hugged his mother and escorted her into the Knesset, greeting Blue and White party No. 3 Moshe Ya’alon on the way.

Yevarkan was head of the Be’eri military academy and a longtime activist with the Campaign for the Equality of Ethiopian Jews before entering the Knesset in the 33rd slot on the Blue and White slate.