Blue and White’s lead grows slightly in poll

Blue and White’s small lead over Likud has grown slightly, according to a recent poll that also found the extremist Otzma Yehudit party making it into the 120-seat Knesset.

In the survey, published Thursday by the Kan public broadcaster, centrist Blue and White gains 33 seats, two more than Likud’s 31.

The gap was smaller in Kan’s last poll, published Tuesday, when Blue and White were projected to receive 32 to Likud’s 31.

The poll is the latest in a series of surveys published by various media outlets that show the Kahanist Otzma Yehudit party making it past the 3.25 percent electoral threshold for entry into the Knesset, giving it four seats. Tuesday’s Kan poll gave it the same number.

The Joint List of predominately Arab parties gained one seat, going from 10 to 11, while right-wing Yamina held steady at nine.

They were followed by the two ultra-Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism and Shas, with eight and seven, respectively.

Yisrael Beytenu dropped two seats to seven.

Left-wing Labor-Gesher held steady at five, while Democratic Camp lost a seat, going from six to five.

The poll was conducted by the Kantar polling firm on Wednesday and Thursday, by both phone and internet survey, and questioned 1,360 respondents. The margin of error is 4.3 percent.

The poll is similar to most others in recent weeks, but differs from another Thursday poll, released by the Knesset Channel, that saw Likud surging to 36 seats and Otzma Yehudit left out of parliament.

According to that survey, conducted by the PanelsPolitics polling firm via an online survey, a right wing-religious bloc would snag 60 seats without Yisrael Beytenu, one shy of a ruling coalition.

The survey showed Blue and White with 32 seats, followed by the Joint List with 10 and everybody else in single digits.

Most polls in recent days have shown Likud and Blue and White neck and neck at around 31-32, and Kahanist Otzma Yehudit squeezing in with four seats.

Israelis go to the ballot box on September 17 to elect the 22nd Knesset.