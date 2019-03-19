British Holocaust denier David Irving to lead Nazi death camp tour

JTA — British Holocaust denier David Irving is planning to lead a tour of Nazi death camps.

Irving is taking deposits on his website for the tour of Nazi historical sites scheduled for September, the UK Jewish News reported.

The nine-day tour, which costs $3,650, is scheduled to visit Treblinka, Sobibor, Belzec and Majdanek. Publicity for the tour calls the death camps “controversial.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It also will visit the bunker headquarters of Adolf Hitler known as “The Wolf’s Lair” and the headquarters of SS chief Heinrich Himmler.

Irving is described on the promotional material as a “Hitler expert.” He led a similar tour in 2013.

Irving lost a libel suit he brought against Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt in 2000. The suit was dramatized in the movie “Denial” starring Rachel Weisz as Lipstadt.

He initially claimed that Hitler was not aware of the program to exterminate the Jews and retained his credibility as a historian. Irving later transitioned to outright Holocaust denial, including claiming that there was no evidence to prove the existence of gas chambers at Auschwitz.