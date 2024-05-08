Cops clear anti-Israel encampment, arrest 33 at DC campus as mayor’s hearing spiked

WASHINGTON — Police using pepper spray cleared an anti-Israel tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested 33 demonstrators early Wednesday, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president as city officials prepared to appear before Congress on the protest’s handling.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith were called to testify Wednesday afternoon at the Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee, but the hearing was canceled after the arrests. The mayor said she spoke with Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House panel, on Wednesday morning and “he expressed his interest in making sure the city and the chief can focus on this ongoing operation” and pulled the hearing.

After the crackdown, Bowser told reporters that she and the police made the decision to clear the camp based on shifting information about increased threats to public safety. “Our response to demonstrations is always rooted in public safety and responsibility,” she said.

Smith added that there were signs that “the protest was becoming more volatile and less stable.” Among them were indications that protesters had “gathered improvised weapons” and were “casing” university buildings with the possible intention of occupying them, said Jeffery Carroll, the police department’s executive assistant chief.

Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with far-left protesters of the Israel-Hamas war on campuses across the United States and increasingly in Europe. Some colleges cracked down immediately; others have tolerated the demonstrations. Some have begun to lose patience and have called in police over concerns about disruptions to campus life and safety.

DC police said officers moved to disperse demonstrators at George Washington because “there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest.” They said arrests included ones for the assault on a police officer and unlawful entry. They confirmed they used pepper spray outside the encampment against protesters who were trying to break police lines and enter.

This morning, 3AM, cops cleared out the GW encampment. Students were assaulted, pepper sprayed by cops & arrested. The order came right before DC Mayor & police chief had to testify in front of the the House Oversight Committee today — which has now cancelled the hearing. pic.twitter.com/HVlcJNWK8q — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) May 8, 2024

George Washington had warned of possible suspensions for continuing the camp on University Yard. Protesters carrying signs reading “Free Palestine” and “Hands off Rafah” also marched to school President Ellen Granberg’s home Tuesday night.

The school said in a statement: “While the university is committed to protecting students’ rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations.”

A week ago, the George Washington encampment was host to a somewhat chaotic visit from several Republican members of the House oversight panel who criticized the protests and condemned Bowser’s refusal at that point to send in police.

Protestors in the George Washington University encampment tried to raise the Palestinian flag today, but university police cut it down: pic.twitter.com/XpElXvWCga — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 7, 2024

Bowser on Monday confirmed the city and police department declined the university’s request to intervene. “We did not have any violence to interrupt on the GW campus,” she said then.

But in the early hours of Wednesday, hundreds of Metropolitan Police Department officers descended on the scene, reported The GW Hatchet, the university’s student newspaper.

At least two officers deployed pepper spray on protesters, who then set up an impromptu medical area at a market near the campus, the paper said. Organizers ran to a convenience store to buy water to rinse their eyes.

Police have begun rolling up tents that have taken over GW's University Yard for the past two weeks. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/VYEQDSfLcL — Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) May 8, 2024

Since April 18, just over 2,600 people have been arrested on 50 campuses, figures based on AP reporting and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies after this latest pro-Palestinian movement was launched by a protest at Columbia University in New York. Many, if not the majority, of the arrests are believed to be non-students as extremist, outside agitators have joined the campus protests.

Another anti-Israel encampment was cleared by officers in riot gear at the University of Chicago on Tuesday after administrators who had initially adopted a permissive approach said the protesters had crossed a line, increasing safety concerns. Hundreds of protesters had gathered for at least eight days until administrators warned them Friday to leave or face removal.

UPDATE: University of Chicago students returned to collect belongings and were threatened with arrest. Police destroyed the camp at 4:30am. Students report police said all property in the dumpster is the property of UCPD and they’d be arrested if they attempted to retrieve. pic.twitter.com/RRlq5MgsjU Advertisement — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) May 7, 2024

“The university remains a place where dissenting voices have many avenues to express themselves, but we cannot enable an environment where the expression of some dominates and disrupts the healthy functioning of the community for the rest,” University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos wrote.

Other schools are letting protesters hold rallies and organize their encampments as they see fit.

The president of Wesleyan University, a liberal arts school in Connecticut, has commended the on-campus demonstrations, which have included a tent encampment, as an act of political expression. The camp there has grown from about 20 tents a week ago to more than 100.

“How can I not respect students for paying attention to things that matter so much?” The president of Wesleyan University explains why he’s allowing pro-Palestinian protesters to pitch tents on campus.https://t.co/nfTi0FSMwI — The New Republic (@newrepublic) May 8, 2024

“The protesters’ cause is important — bringing attention to the killing of innocent people,” university President Michael Roth wrote to the campus community Thursday. “And we continue to make space for them to do so, as long as that space is not disruptive to campus operations.”

The Rhode Island School of Design’s president, Crystal Williams, spent more than five hours with protesters discussing their demands after students started occupying a building Monday.

On Tuesday the school announced it was relocating classes from the building, which was covered with posters reading “Free Palestine” and “Let Gaza Live.”

Some colleges have tried tactics from appeasement to threats of disciplinary action to clear the way for commencements.

BREAKING: Students are being arrested at UMass Amherst. Footage isn't for the faint of heart. A possible student activist rushes in to prevent the arrest of another encampment occupier. No one backs him up as he tries to prevent the arrest and overwhelm the police. He proceeds… pic.twitter.com/CDNYLdr2nJ — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 8, 2024

Police moved in Tuesday night to break up an encampment at the University of Massachusetts. Video from the scene in Amherst showed an hours-long operation as dozens of police officers in riot gear systematically tearing down tents and taking protesters into custody. The operation continued into early Wednesday.

Police said about 130 people were arrested there Tuesday night after protesters refused orders to disperse.

Further details on the charges and the schedule for arraignments will be forthcoming. Early this morning, UMass Police said 109 people had been booked and charges were pending for approximately 25 other individuals.

UMass Chancellor Javier Reyes said he ordered the sweep after discussions over a wide range of demands failed to yield an agreement to dismantle the encampment and engage in “constructive discussions.”

The demonstrators have been calling on their universities to end all partnerships with Israeli academia and to cut all financial ties with companies linked to Israel — a nearly impossible goal given that most colleges have complicated portfolios that include investments in companies that might not be Israeli-based themselves but do have ties with Israel such as Google, Microsoft and the S&P stock exchange.

The protesters also regularly accuse the US of complicity in Israel’s “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza — a war crime charge that can only be applied if there is demonstrated intent, which Israel insists is not its aim, pointing to the hundreds of trucks of aid it allows into Gaza each day. It also notes that the Hamas death count cannot be trusted and that the high civilian death toll is a result of the terror group’s fighters embedding themselves among civilians.

The war in Gaza began on October 7 after thousands of terrorists stormed the Gaza border communities to kill nearly 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and take 252 hostages, amid rampant sexual violence and other atrocities.

Israel’s military response has displaced over a million people in the Gaza Strip, demolished the majority of homes and have left large swaths of the Strip on the verge of famine, according to the UN

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says nearly 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting so far, a figure that cannot be independently verified and includes some 13,000 Hamas gunmen Israel says it has killed in battle. Israel also says it killed some 1,000 terrorists inside Israel on October 7. Two-hundred and sixty-seven soldiers have been killed during the ground offensive against Hamas and amid operations along the Gaza border.