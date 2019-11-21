Defying Netanyahu, Likud lawmaker calls for early leadership primaries

Likud lawmaker Yoav Kisch on Thursday said he backed holding party leadership primaries, as the ruling party braces for a possible challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I don’t see a situation where there won’t be early primaries to determine a party leader. We are a democratic party… there are people who want to run,” he told Army Radio.

Kisch declined to say whom he would support in a party leadership race.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu and Likud’s Central Committee chairman Haim Katz agreed to push for a party decision to not hold primaries for its Knesset roster if new elections are held, and to keep in place the slate it had in both the April and September votes.

Netanyahu last month declared his intention to hold primaries, but backed away from the idea when his party rival Gideon Sa’ar indicated he would run against him as leader.

Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition following the April and September elections has dented his reputation as the invincible prince of Israeli politics.

Sa’ar, who enjoys great popularity among Likud’s voter base, could prove a formidable challenger when the party’s 130,000 card-carrying members vote in a primary.

Even if Netanyahu did win, a bruising leadership battle could leave the party’s dirty laundry out for all to see, after years in which it has mostly managed to tamp down internal dissent even as Netanyahu has faced mounting legal woes.

Later on Thursday, Netanyahu loyalist Zeev Elkin downplayed the prospects of a fresh leadership vote, saying it would be a waste of the party’s time and energy.

“If we are going to elections, is it worth it to spend several weeks on an internal fighting?” he said in an interview with Israel Radio. “Besides, we had primaries not long ago.” The last Likud primaries were held in February.

“It’s in the party’s best interest to direct all energy into campaigning for the next general election,” added Elkin, the minister of environmental protection.

The prospect of an unprecedented third election in less than a year became all but assured on Wednesday when Blue and White leader Benny Gantz conceded his failure to cobble together a coalition in the wake of inconclusive September elections. Netanyahu himself had failed to reach coalition agreements in the previous month.

Under Israeli law, the Knesset now enters a 21-day period where any lawmaker can try to muster 61 votes that would earn him or her a chance at putting together a government.

That means both Gantz and Netanyahu will continue their efforts to find coalition partners and to explore the possibility of a unity government. Dark-horse candidates may also emerge. If they fail, the country would be forced to hold another general election, probably in March.

Opinion polls have indicated a new election would deliver similar results to September’s inconclusive vote, signaling additional months of uncertainty and political deadlock.

The race, however, could be shaken up by the expected indictment of Netanyahu in a series of corruption cases. On Wednesday, Channel 13 reported that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has decided to file fraud and breach of trust charges and an announcement could come as soon as Thursday.

Netanyahu is desperate to remain in the prime minister’s post, where he would be best positioned to fight the charges and seek immunity from prosecution from the Knesset. With the exception of the prime minister, Israeli law requires public officials to resign if charged with a crime.

As Netanyahu’s legal woes have mounted, his Likud party has remained firmly behind him. But that could change if there is a formal indictment, and he could begin to face calls to step aside. It also is unclear how voters beyond his political base would react to an indictment.

Last week, Channel 12 reported that the Yisrael Beytenu party had proposed a bill to ease the process of splitting up Knesset factions, in an apparent bid to allow members of Likud to jump ship and join a coalition with Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu.

Current law dictates that at least a third of a party’s parliamentary faction must wish to split from the main faction in order for such a move to be allowed. In Likud’s case that would require 11 legislators to break ranks.

The bill by Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer would seek to allow a split with a lower threshold, the report said.

However, it noted that the odds of passing such a bill and convincing enough right-wing MKs to defect were extremely low.

AP contributed to this report.