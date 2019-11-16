Ethiopian Airlines names new Dreamliner plane ‘Tel Aviv’
Aircraft’s moniker said to have been a secret that was to be revealed at Ben Gurion Airport ceremony
Am eagle-eyed plane spotter has noticed the name of one of the new Dreamliner planes ordered by Ethiopian Airlines: Tel Aviv.
The plane’s name was revealed as it left the Boeing plant in Charleston, South Carolina.
According to the Ynet news site, the moniker was supposed to be a surprise and was to be revealed in a ceremony at Ben Gurion airport.
The Ethiopian state airline operates two daily flights between Tel Aviv and Addis Ababa.
Ethiopian Airlines 787-9 ET-AXL named Tel Aviv seen here leaving Boeing SC this morning with the callsign BOE340! #BoeingSC #Ethiopian787 #EthiopianAirlines #ETAXK #AviationNews #AviationNewsToday #IFlyCHS #CHS #CHSairport #BoeingSC #BoeingCharleston #Aviation #Boeing pic.twitter.com/xuBz6HmxGA
— Devin | Charleston SC Spotter (@BoeingSCspotter) November 12, 2019
In March, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 went down six minutes after takeoff, apparently due to a technical malfunction, killing all 157 people on board including two Israelis.
