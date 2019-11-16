Ethiopian Airlines names new Dreamliner plane ‘Tel Aviv’

Am eagle-eyed plane spotter has noticed the name of one of the new Dreamliner planes ordered by Ethiopian Airlines: Tel Aviv.

The plane’s name was revealed as it left the Boeing plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

According to the Ynet news site, the moniker was supposed to be a surprise and was to be revealed in a ceremony at Ben Gurion airport.

The Ethiopian state airline operates two daily flights between Tel Aviv and Addis Ababa.

In March, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 went down six minutes after takeoff, apparently due to a technical malfunction, killing all 157 people on board including two Israelis.