Explosion at Technion lab severely injures researcher

A 60-year-old researcher was severely injured Sunday in an explosion at a lab at Haifa’s Technion University.

The blast caused heavy damage to the fifth floor of the materials engineering faculty building, Channel 12 reported.

Magen David Adom first responders treated the wounded man, who suffered injuries to his upper body, on the spot. He was then sent to the city’s Rambam Medical Center for further treatment.

“We got there and connected with firefighting teams and workers from the facility who led us to the building next to where the incident occurred. The injured man had been evacuated there and was unconscious and suffering from burns on all parts of his body and injuries to his upper body. We gave him life-saving treatment, including for the burns, gave him painkillers and a ventilator, and sent him in serious condition to the hospital,” said MDA medic Dan Forman.

Ten fire crews were called to the scene and were scouring the building and adjacent area in an effort to prevent any other injuries and to search for any leaks of dangerous materials.