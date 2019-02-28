Full results of The Times of Israel poll
Survey shows how the public may vote in April’s elections, what issues they consider the most important, and who they trust to deal with them
Raoul Wootliff is the The Times of Israel's political correspondent.
The Times of Israel survey was conducted via online panels between February 24 and 27, 2019, among a representative sample of 708 likely voters in the upcoming Knesset elections.
Respondents who indicated that they were unsure they would vote or were less likely to vote were not included in the sample.
Eighteen percent of respondents were Arabic speakers surveyed in Arabic.
The findings are rounded to the nearest whole digit. The margin of error is +/-3.7% with a 95% confidence level.
The survey was formulated by The Times of Israel and Simon Davies, a partner in the political consultancy group Number 10 Strategies.
The following results relate the percentages for each answer and not, in the case of how respondents would vote, the number of Knesset seats each party would receive.
The next elections for the Knesset will be held on April 9, 2019. Do you plan to vote?
79% Very likely
21% Likely
If elections for the Knesset were held today, which party would you vote for?
19% Likud
23% Blue and White
5% Labor
5% United Torah Judaism
5% New Right
5% Ra’am-Balad
3% Meretz
3% Shas
3% Yisrael Beytenu
3% United Right Wing Parties
3% Kulanu
3% Ta’al-Hadash
1% Gesher
3% Other
18% Still deciding
If the attorney general announces an indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (subject to a hearing) before the elections, which party will you vote for?
15% Likud
26% Blue and White
6% New Right
5% Labor
5% United Torah Judaism
4% Kulanu
3% United Right Wing Parties
3% Meretz
2% Shas
2% Yisrael Beytenu
2% Ra’am-Balad
5% Ta’al-Hadash
1% Gesher
3% Other
18% Still deciding
How would you define your general political outlook?
30% Right-wing
21% Center-right
17% Centrist
10% Center-left
9% Left-wing
12% Don’t know
Which of the following five issues do you think is the most important for the government to deal with?
46% Economic issues such as the cost of living, housing prices, employment
21% Security
11% Relations with the Palestinians, diplomacy and the peace process
5% Religion and state
17% Democracy, the rule of law and corruption
After 10 years in power, do you think the time has come to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister?
19% No, I am happy with the way he is running the country
27% Israel needs change but there is no good replacement right now
53% Yes, the time has come for change
Between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, who would you like to see as prime minister after the elections?
41% Benjamin Netanyahu
39% Benny Gantz
20% Don’t know
Who do you trust more to protect Israel’s security?
41% Benjamin Netanyahu
30% Benny Gantz
29% Don’t know
Who do you trust more to manage the Israeli economy?
41% Benjamin Netanyahu
25% Benny Gantz
35% Don’t know
Which sentence is closer to your opinion?
35% “The investigations into Benjamin Netanyahu are petty and politically motivated. They know he will win the election, so are trying to find other ways to get him out of office.”
47% “The investigations into Benjamin Netanyahu are extremely serious and should not be taken lightly. If he is indicted, he should immediately step down.”
18% Don’t know
Last week, the prime minister worked to merge the Jewish Home party with Otzma Yehudit. Does this increase or reduce the chance that you would vote for Likud, or does it not have an impact?
12% Increase
27% Reduce
61% No impact
