Full results of The Times of Israel poll

The Times of Israel survey was conducted via online panels between February 24 and 27, 2019, among a representative sample of 708 likely voters in the upcoming Knesset elections.

Respondents who indicated that they were unsure they would vote or were less likely to vote were not included in the sample.

Eighteen percent of respondents were Arabic speakers surveyed in Arabic.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The findings are rounded to the nearest whole digit. The margin of error is +/-3.7% with a 95% confidence level.

The survey was formulated by The Times of Israel and Simon Davies, a partner in the political consultancy group Number 10 Strategies.

The following results relate the percentages for each answer and not, in the case of how respondents would vote, the number of Knesset seats each party would receive.

The next elections for the Knesset will be held on April 9, 2019. Do you plan to vote?

79% Very likely

21% Likely

If elections for the Knesset were held today, which party would you vote for?

19% Likud

23% Blue and White

5% Labor

5% United Torah Judaism

5% New Right

5% Ra’am-Balad

3% Meretz

3% Shas

3% Yisrael Beytenu

3% United Right Wing Parties

3% Kulanu

3% Ta’al-Hadash

1% Gesher

3% Other

18% Still deciding

If the attorney general announces an indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (subject to a hearing) before the elections, which party will you vote for?

15% Likud

26% Blue and White

6% New Right

5% Labor

5% United Torah Judaism

4% Kulanu

3% United Right Wing Parties

3% Meretz

2% Shas

2% Yisrael Beytenu

2% Ra’am-Balad

5% Ta’al-Hadash

1% Gesher

3% Other

18% Still deciding

How would you define your general political outlook?

30% Right-wing

21% Center-right

17% Centrist

10% Center-left

9% Left-wing

12% Don’t know

Which of the following five issues do you think is the most important for the government to deal with?

46% Economic issues such as the cost of living, housing prices, employment

21% Security

11% Relations with the Palestinians, diplomacy and the peace process

5% Religion and state

17% Democracy, the rule of law and corruption

After 10 years in power, do you think the time has come to replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister?

19% No, I am happy with the way he is running the country

27% Israel needs change but there is no good replacement right now

53% Yes, the time has come for change

Between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, who would you like to see as prime minister after the elections?

41% Benjamin Netanyahu

39% Benny Gantz

20% Don’t know

Who do you trust more to protect Israel’s security?

41% Benjamin Netanyahu

30% Benny Gantz

29% Don’t know

Who do you trust more to manage the Israeli economy?

41% Benjamin Netanyahu

25% Benny Gantz

35% Don’t know

Which sentence is closer to your opinion?

35% “The investigations into Benjamin Netanyahu are petty and politically motivated. They know he will win the election, so are trying to find other ways to get him out of office.”

47% “The investigations into Benjamin Netanyahu are extremely serious and should not be taken lightly. If he is indicted, he should immediately step down.”

18% Don’t know

Last week, the prime minister worked to merge the Jewish Home party with Otzma Yehudit. Does this increase or reduce the chance that you would vote for Likud, or does it not have an impact?

12% Increase

27% Reduce

61% No impact