Hamas announces deal for Qatar to subsidize Gaza public employees

Gaza’s Hamas rulers have reached an agreement by which Qatar will resume subsidizing the salaries of public employees by sending fuel to the impoverished territory, an official in the Islamist terror group said Tuesday.

Qatar was contributing to the salaries of some 50,000 employees of the Hamas-run government up until the 11-day military conflict in May by sending suitcases of cash into the territory through Israel. Israel’s new government, which was sworn in the following month, vowed to stop that arrangement.

Under the deal reached with Qatar and Egypt, the wealthy Gulf nation will send fuel to Gaza from Egypt that Hamas can resell in order to help cover payrolls, the Hamas official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the diplomatic sensitivities around the agreement. There was no immediate comment from Qatar.

Hamas civil servants have received irregular payments in lieu of full salaries for years due to a prolonged financial crisis. Even with the Qatari aid, most public workers only receive 55 percent of their paycheck at best.

Isam Daalis, the top administrator in the Hamas-run government, told reporters Monday that his administration is working to improve the situation and hopes to do so by the next payday.

Qatar is already paying for the fuel for Gaza’s sole power plant and resumed financial aid to some 100,000 needy families in September, using a United Nations-run voucher system. The public salary assistance is the last major tranche of Qatari aid to be restored after the recent fighting.

The aid is being given as part of an informal cease-fire brokered by Egypt that is intended to stabilize Gaza, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent arms from reaching Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist organizations.

Israel and Egypt have eased restrictions on Gaza since the May conflict, with Israel conditioning the easing on continued calm. Israeli officials declined to comment on the latest Qatari aid.

The Hamas-run Finance Ministry announced a cash-back program for gas stations that buy large quantities of fuel, an apparent attempt to sell it off quickly in order to pay the salaries.