Hamas tried to down an IDF helicopter during fighting this month – report

A Hamas cell attempted to down an Israeli military helicopter during the last round of fighting in Gaza early this month, according to a report Monday in the Jerusalem-based Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds.

The attack failed, according to the report.

Just before the Hamas operatives could launch a shoulder-mounted missile at the chopper, which was operating near Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, they were spotted by an Israeli jet and destroyed from the air, the paper said, citing unnamed officials from Gaza-based terror groups as its sources.

There was no immediate confirmation of the Palestinian report from Israeli sources.

The reported incident took place during the May 4-6 escalation in Gaza, in which terror groups in the Strip fired nearly 700 rockets and missiles, mostly aiming for Israeli population centers. Four Israelis were killed in the barrages.

In response, the IDF carried out some 350 airstrikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Palestinian territory. Twenty-five Palestinians were reported killed, many of them acknowledged members of terror groups.

The newspaper cited Gazan officials who claimed the attempt to down an Israeli helicopter was a response to “the occupation forces bombing civilian buildings and killing of civilians,” according to a translation carried by Israel’s Channel 12.

Israeli Air Force helicopters are equipped with anti-missile systems, but missiles have on occasion been able to penetrate these defenses, including in the case of a Yas’ur transport helicopter downed by Hezbollah fire during the Second Lebanon War in the summer of 2006.