Holocaust survivor marks 104th birthday at Western Wall with 400 descendants

Holocaust survivor Shoshanna Ovitz had requested ahead of her birthday that “all of her children, grandchildren and descendants come together to the Western Wall.”

On Wednesday, hundreds heeded the call, flocking to the holy site days before Ovitz’s 104th birthday.

“We don’t have an exact number, but there are about 400 grandchildren and descendants here,” Pnina Friedman, Ovitz’s eldest granddaughter, told the Walla news site.

“It wasn’t easy to organize such a one-time event. We started sending out emails, messages and making phone calls. It was important to us to contact everyone. She asked us to put together a list of all the names of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren so that she could look and pray for them,” Friedman said.

Some of Ovitz’s descendants lived abroad and couldn’t attend, Friedman added.

“it wasn’t until we got to the middle that we realized what a big undertaking this was. Everyone had tears in their eyes. It was very moving,” Friedman said.

One of her grandchildren told Israeli journalist Sivan Rahav Meir of Channel 2 that Ovitz survived Auschwitz and saw Josef Mengele take her mother from her.

Ovitz met her husband while the two were searching for surviving relatives after the Holocaust and married in her early 30s. Before moving to Israel, they lived in a transit camp in Austria, where their first daughter was born. They later moved to Haifa, where they established their family, which grew to include two sons and two daughters.