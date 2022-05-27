IDF: 2 Gazans armed with grenades, knife captured along border

Israeli troops detained two Palestinians attempting to cross into Israel from the Gaza Strip early Friday morning, the military said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the pair were found with two grenades and a knife when they were captured near the southern section of the border.

The military did not clarify whether the suspects had successfully passed through the fence when they were captured.

The two were later taken for questioning.

In March, three Palestinians carrying knives, bottles of gasoline and lighters, were captured by troops after attempting to cross the border.

Israel has a high-tech series of fences and walls guarding its frontier with Gaza, both above and below ground, but a number of gaps remain in the steel fencing surrounding the Strip.

These gaps have been used by Palestinians in Gaza to illegally enter Israeli territory, often with hopes of fleeing the beleaguered enclave.

While attacks on Israeli civilians by those infiltrating from Gaza are rare, a Palestinian man crossed into Israel last May while armed with several knives and attacked a security guard some five kilometers from the border fence, lightly hurting him. The suspect, who was shot and wounded by another guard, has been indicted over the attack.