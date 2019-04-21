IDF arrests two Palestinians with knives who crossed Gaza border

Israel Defense Force soldiers arrested two Palestinians armed with knives near the perimeter fence in the northern Gaza Strip Sunday, the IDF said.

The army said the suspects were transferred to other security forces for further investigation.

So far this month, at least 12 Palestinians have been intercepted trying to cross into Israel.

On April 3, Israeli forces opened fire and wounded three Palestinians who entered Israel from Gaza and were carrying knives. The three were transferred to an Israeli hospital.

On March 30, the IDF apprehended two young boys from Gaza, who had managed to cross the border fence, with one of them in possession of a knife. The army said it briefly interrogated the 8-year-olds before sending them back into the coastal enclave through the Erez crossing.

During their questioning, the children said that they had been hoping to get caught and serve time in Israeli prison, according to an IDF statement.

Israel has objected to the Palestinian policy of paying stipends to Palestinians who are arrested and jailed for attacking Israelis.

Tensions along the restive border region have calmed somewhat in recent weeks amid Egyptian efforts to broker a long-term ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terror group, which is the de facto ruler in the Strip.