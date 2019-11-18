IDF launches surprise military drill in northern Israel

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday launched a two-day surprise military exercise in northern Israel, the army said.

Large numbers of aircraft, vehicles and IDF troops were set to take part in the drill, which is designed to test the preparedness of the Northern Command, a military spokesperson said.

The drill, overseen by IDF Comptroller Lt. Gen. Ofer Sarig, is taking place in the Jezreel Valley and Upper Galilee, and will be completed on Tuesday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The spokesperson said IDF reservists were being called up and warned local residents to expect increased movement of emergency forces and military vehicles in the coming days.

The drill will test the Northern Command’s “readiness and operational capabilities,” the statement said.

Since the beginning of 2016, Israel has conducted a series of military drills designed to test the preparedness of the army and emergency response teams.

In September, the IDF completed a week-long training program for its senior combat officers in northern Israel, aimed at preparing them for a war against the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

That training session run by the IDF Northern Command’s 36th Division and the Golani Infantry Brigade included simulating conquering a Lebanese village, operating inside a Lebanese town, thwarting Hezbollah ambushes and destroying the terror group’s rockets and launchers, as well as tunnel warfare.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is seen by the IDF as one of its most formidable enemies, with an arsenal of rockets and missiles larger than that of most countries. Israel and Hezbollah last fought a war in 2006, though recent years have seen numerous cross-border exchanges of fire and Israel has targeted dozens of Hezbollah shipments in airstrikes in Lebanon and Syria.