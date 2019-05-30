Islamic Jihad releases footage claiming to be drone attack on IDF tank

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group released footage on Thursday purporting to show a drone controlled by its operatives dropping makeshift incendiary bombs on an Israel Defense Forces tank stationed on the border with Israel.

The footage, which the group released via its social media channels, is filmed from a camera mounted to the drone as well as a long-range lens on the ground in Gaza filming the tank.

As small explosions can be seen on and next to the tank, an Arabic caption appears declaring: “Your defenses are nothing to us.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The tank appears unscathed by the relatively small blasts.

The army declined to comment on the video.

The incident apparently occurred during the last flare-up in fighting between Israel and the Gaza terror groups.

Last month, Israel announced that it had foiled an attempt to smuggle 172 mailed packages containing military equipment into the Gaza Strip via the Erez Crossing from Israel. The equipment reportedly included drones, digital microscopes, weapons sights, flashlights and holsters for weapons, field phones, hidden cameras, communications equipment, diving lights and military boots.

Also last month, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad cell attempted to down an Israeli military helicopter.

Just before the Islamic Jihad operatives could launch a shoulder-mounted missile at the chopper, which was operating near Gaza City in the northern Strip, they were spotted by an Israeli jet and destroyed from the air, according to a report in the Jerusalem-based Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds, citing unnamed officials from Gaza-based terror groups as its sources.

The Iran-backed Islamic Jihad later confirmed that it attempted to carry out the attack, identifying one of the operatives who was killed as he aimed the missile at the helicopter as Bilal al-Bina, a senior officer in the group’s air defense unit.

That reported incident took place during a two-day escalation in Gaza that saw terror groups in the Strip fire nearly 700 rockets and missiles, mostly aiming for Israeli population centers. Four Israelis were killed in the barrages.

In response, the IDF carried out some 350 airstrikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Palestinian territory. Twenty-five Palestinians were reported killed, many of them acknowledged members of terror groups.