Israeli cyber-researchers find flaws in Google, Samsung camera apps
Researchers at cybersecurity firm Checkmarx say flaw enabled hackers to take control of camera app and take photos, eavesdrop; Google has issued a fix
Researchers at Israeli cybersecurity firm Checkmarx say they have found vulnerabilities in the smartphone camera apps of Google and Samsung, which enables hackers to take control of the app and record videos, take photos, eavesdrop on conversations, and identify GPS coordinates of the users.
The researchers also found that certain attack scenarios also allowed malicious actors to circumvent various storage permission policies, giving them access to stored videos and photos, the researchers said in a blog post.
“The ability for an application to retrieve input from the camera, microphone, and GPS location is considered highly invasive,” the researchers said.
Upon its discovery, Checkmarx alerted Google of its findings, and the firm has taken steps to fix the flaw, the blog said.
“We appreciate Checkmarx bringing this to our attention and working with Google and Android partners to coordinate disclosure,” Google said in a statement, reported by the Checkmarx blog. “The issue was addressed on impacted Google devices via a Play Store update to the Google Camera Application in July 2019. A patch has also been made available to all partners.”
To stay safe, the blog post said, users should ensure they update all applications on their smartphone devices.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments