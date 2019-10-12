Israeli military position comes under fire from passing vehicle in West Bank

An Israeli military position in the West Bank came under fire from a passing vehicle early Saturday morning. There were no reported injuries, the Israel Defense Forces said in a short statement.

The incident occurred near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem. IDF soldiers launched a search for the suspected perpetrator, the military said.

Last week, an explosive device was detonated next to an IDF position near the town of Beit Ummar in the West Bank. A second device was discovered at the army post and was neutralized by sappers.

There were no reports of any injuries in the primary explosion but there was damage to the military structure.

Soldiers arrested a suspect on the scene.

During a search for further suspects close to Beit Ummar, clashes broke out in which one IDF soldier was lightly wounded. The soldier was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The IDF said troops used crowd dispersal methods. No further details were given and there were no reports of Palestinian injuries.