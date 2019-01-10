Israel’s CloudEndure confirms acquisition by Amazon cloud-services unit

“CloudEndure is now an Amazon Web Services Company,” Israeli cloud-computing startup CloudEndure announced on its website, confirming speculation about its being acquired by the US tech giant.

Earlier this week, Globes financial website said Amazon was in talks to buy the Ramat-Gan, Israel-based startup for $250 million, in a bid to get an added edge to the cloud services it provides.

CloudEndure’s software enables companies to load their data to and across clouds with near-zero downtime and no data loss that could be caused by human error, network failure or other disruptions, according to the firm’s website.

The Israeli startup was founded in 2012 and has raised some $20 million, according to the database of Start-Up Nation Central, which tracks the industry.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers IT infrastructure services, known as cloud-computing services, to businesses in some 190 countries, with data center locations in the US, Europe, Brazil, Singapore, Japan and Australia, according to its website.

CloudEndure has partnered with AWS since 2016, providing Amazon with its software. “The acquisition expands our ability to deliver innovative and flexible migration, backup and disaster recovery solutions,” the startup said on its website.