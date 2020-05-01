Pedestrians only: Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to close off major streets to vehicles

The Jerusalem and Tel Aviv municipalities announced separate pedestrian projects Monday that will see streets closed off to cars, as the country gradually reopens after months of closure forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

While in Jerusalem several central streets will be open only to pedestrians for hours at a time in the evenings over the next few months, Tel Aviv is trying out a more far-reaching initiative that would see many segments of side streets closed to vehicles permanently.

The Tel Aviv project is meant to examine the environmental effect, although it involves closure of a total of some two kilometers of street that usually do not see much traffic. Public benches and other seating areas will be placed in those street segments.

Reports didn’t say when the project will begin. The municipality said the project was going ahead without connection to the coronavirus crisis.

The project mirrors similar initiatives around the world, although in cities like Paris and Milan it involved closing lanes in long, central roads.

The 11 street segments that will be closed to vehicles in Tel Aviv are:

Nahalat Binyamin Street, between Kalischer and Rothschild

Ha’arba’a Street, between Karlebach and Da Vinci

An area between Ben Atar, Vital, Cordovero and Frankel Streets in the Florentin neighborhood

Daniel Street, between Hacarmel and Herbert Samuel

Ashtori Hafarhi Street

Simtat Aluf Batslut, between Nahalat Binyamin and Hashuk

Najara Street in the Kerem Hateimanim neighborhood

Segula Street

Yossi Ben Yossi Street in Jaffa

Simtat Beit Habad — during the evening and night

Additionally, an area of Levinsky Street currently closed to vehicles during part of the week will be closed off 24/7

In Jerusalem, the closures will have a much more dramatic effect on traffic, since they include central streets such as Hillel, Agripas, Azza, Emek Refaim and Derech Beit Lechem. However, each road will be closed only twice a week in the evening hours, and only until the end of August.

Street shows will be held, with the project aimed at supporting restaurants and stores battered by the virus closures.

The initiative is set to begin when restaurants are reopened and end August 31, with a possible extension until October 31.

The street segments that will be temporarily closed to vehicles in Jerusalem are: