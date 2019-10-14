Jewish man slapped and called ‘dirty Jew’ in Brooklyn

JTA — A Jewish man was slapped in the face and called a “dirty Jew” on Saturday in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

The Jewish man was attacked by a man riding a bicycle who rode in front of the Jewish man, slapped him and said “you dirty Jew,” COL Live local news site reported.

The victim immediately reported the incident at a local police precinct.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, police told the news outlet.

On Friday night in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, occupants of a car threw eggs at two Jewish men walking in the area. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident, The Yeshiva World News reported, adding that that there are nearly two dozen extra police officers patrolling the streets in the neighborhood.