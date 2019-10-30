Justice minister signs order to extradite Russian hacker wanted by US

Justice Minister Amir Ohana on Wednesday signed the extradition order for a Russian hacker wanted by the United States, whose detention is believed connected to Russia’s recent imprisonment of an Israeli-American woman on drug charges.

Aleksey Burkov, an IT specialist, was arrested in Israel in 2015 at the request of Interpol. He is wanted in the US on embezzlement charges in a massive credit card scheme that saw him allegedly steal millions of dollars from American consumers.

“The decision was made after many in-depth deliberations in recent weeks with various parties, among them political and legal figures,” a statement from Ohana said.

Burkov’s pending extradition is believed by Israeli officials to be linked to the seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence handed down by a Russian court earlier this month to Naama Issachar for alleged drug trafficking.

Issachar, 26, was arrested in April after some 10 grams of marijuana were found in her bag during a stopover in Moscow. She was flying from India to Israel, and at no point intended to exit the airport in Russia.

Lawyers for Issachar’s family, who met earlier this month met with Ohana to argue against the extradition of Burkov, said they would consider appealing to the High Court of Justice against the decision.

“We regret the decision to sign the extradition order, as it could determine Naama’s fate and harm her rights,” the lawyers said in a statement.

A lawyer for Burkov was quoted saying by the Kan public broadcaster that they would weigh their opinions after reviewing the order.

Israeli officials told Hebrew media earlier this month that Jerusalem turned down an offer by Moscow to swap Burkov for Issachar. Russia is seeking Burkov’s extradition and has repeatedly pressed Israel to return him.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this month sent a formal request to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking that Issachar be pardoned. Moscow has said the Russian leader would consider the request.

Ohana has rejected tying Issachar’s fate to Burkov, warning of grave consequences if Israel agreed to a swap.

“I suggest not creating a very dangerous precedent here, that each time there is a country that wants to have someone extradited, it captures an Israeli and makes a scapegoat of them,” Ohana told Kan public radio this earlier this month.

Reports in the Hebrew media that Israeli officials believe Burkov may be tied to Russian intelligence. Burkov, in an interview with Channel 13, denied any such involvement.

A Foreign Ministry official told the Ynet news site earlier this month that Israel hopes Issachar will be released by the time of Putin’s planned visit to Jerusalem early next year.

Rallies were held in Tel Aviv and New York on October 19 calling for Issachar’s release.