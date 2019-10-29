Lebanon’s PM resigns amid massive protests, says he’s reached ‘dead end’

Lebanon’s embattled prime minister on Tuesday resigned from office, saying he has hit a “dead end” amid nationwide anti-government protests.

Saad Hariri spoke after nearly two weeks of mass demonstrations. Protesters are calling for the resignation of the government and the overthrow of the political class that’s dominated the country since its 1975-1990 civil war.

Hariri’s comments were quickly cheered by the few protesters who had returned to the epicenter of the protests in central Beirut.

A mob had broken up the protest camp shortly before Hariri spoke, tensions that reflected the division among politicians over how to handle the crisis.

Shortly after speaking to reporters, he presented his resignation to Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Hariri said he hoped the step would “shake up the system” and enable the nation to recover from its troubles.

He called on all Lebanese to protect civil peace and prevent further economic deterioration.

Shops reopened on Tuesday for the first time in several days, but banks, schools and universities have remained closed, raising concerns that many Lebanese would not be able to receive their salaries at the end of the month. There are also fears of a run on the banks that could further deplete the country’s limited supply of foreign currency, potentially affecting its ability to import wheat, fuel and medicine.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon said banks would remain closed Tuesday for a 13th consecutive day “in light of the continuation of popular movements and awaiting the stabilization of general conditions.” But the banks said they were determined to pay public sector salaries, especially to members of the security forces, and had enough liquidity to do so.

In the latest sign of crisis, ATMs have mostly stopped dispensing American dollars, which have long served as a widely accepted second local currency. That has added to concerns the government may no longer be able to maintain a fixed rate of exchange with the Lebanese pound.

The protests are directed at the political elites who have dominated the country since its 1975-1990 war, and who many accuse of corruption and economic mismanagement. The demonstrations have paralyzed the country, and the prolonged closure of banks has raised fears of an economic collapse.

Long before the protests began, Lebanon’s economy was already suffering from a massive budget deficit and rising unemployment. Its debt ratio of $86 billion is one of the highest in the world, accounting for more than 150 percent of its gross domestic product.

The protesters blame the economic crisis on political leaders from various religious sects and factions who have dominated the country since the civil war. They say the sectarian power-sharing arrangement that ended the war has spawned networks of corruption, patronage and nepotism that have depleted the treasury and gutted public services.

Thirty years after the end of the war, power outages are still frequent, the water supply is unreliable and trash goes uncollected in many areas.

In many locations, demonstrators have sat or lain in the streets in a form of civil disobedience, forcing security forces to drag them away by their arms and legs. In others, they have blocked routes with overturned dumpsters and burned tires, sending black smoke up into the air. Protesters set fires to block the airport road in Beirut early Monday before Lebanese troops in armored personnel carriers arrived to clear the route.

Lebanese soldiers on Monday forcibly removed protesters from a highway linking the southern city of Sidon to the capital, Beirut, and briefly detained around a dozen of them. No weapons were used and there were no reports of serious injuries from the confrontation.

The protests have been largely peaceful, with security forces exercising restraint. There have been few reports of arrests or serious injuries since the demonstrations began, and security forces have calmly stood guard around mass rallies held in public squares.

On Sunday, thousands of protesters formed a human chain stretching along major highways in and around Beirut.

Last month, The New York Times reported that Hariri gave over $16 million to a South African swimsuit model who says they were romantically involved. The payments from the prime minister to Candice van der Merwe began in 2013, when he was not in office but still leader of his Future Movement party.

The report, which cited South African court documents, said the two met in the Seychelles in 2013, when Hariri was between terms as prime minister and managing the family business.