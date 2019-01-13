Government extends tenure of interim police chief through elections
search
home page
Live Now

Government extends tenure of interim police chief through elections

With nominations for senior posts legally questionable during election period, cabinet approves request allowing Motti Cohen to stay on until May 17

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:31 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Israel Police Dep. Commissioner Motti Cohen. (Israel Police/Wikipedia/CC BY)
Israel Police Dep. Commissioner Motti Cohen. (Israel Police/Wikipedia/CC BY)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

2:45 pm

Woman pronounced dead after West Bank car crash

Emergency medics pronounce the death of a woman in her mid-twenties after her vehicle was struck by a truck in the central West Bank.

The woman and another man were driving on Route 60 near the Kochav Yaakov settlement when they collided with the truck.

The man, in his 30s according to Magen David Adom medics, has been rushed to the Hadassah Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

2:33 pm

Energy minister in Cairo for Middle East natural gas summit

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz arrives in Cairo to participate in a meeting about the region’s natural gas, a spokeswoman for the minister says.

In addition to Steinitz, Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek al-Molla, energy ministers from Jordan, Cyprus, and Greece and representatives of the PA and Italy will participate in the meeting, the spokeswoman adds.

— Adam Rasgon

2:32 pm

Former Kadima MK Shlomo Molla announces he’s joined Meretz

Shlomo Molla, the former Kadima party MK and deputy Knesset speaker, announces that he has joined the Meretz party.

“While the crazy, fascist right is sowing hatred… I’ve decided to join Meretz,” says Molla in a statement.

Molla served as a Kadima MK from 2008 to 2012. In 2013, he ran on Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua slate, but the party did not win enough votes to allow him to return to the Knesset.

MK Shlomo Molla (Kadima) wants his party to abandon the coalition immediately. (photo credit: Nati Shohat/FLASH90)
MK Shlomo Molla (Kadima) (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)
2:32 pm

Government extends tenure of interim police chief through elections

The cabinet has approved the request of Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan to extend the term of interim Police Commissioner Motti Cohen by four months, until after the national elections in April.

Cohen will now serve in the post until May 17.

Erdan appointed Cohen interim police chief in early December after his candidate for the post, Moshe Edri, withdrew his candidacy amid a public scandal over his conduct.

Cohen was only given the post for a 45-day period as the government sought to bring forward a new candidate. But the Knesset’s dissolution on December 24 stymied those plans, as nominations for senior posts are legally questionable during an election period.

read more:
comments