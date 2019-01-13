Leading national religious rabbi condemns murder of Aisha Rabi
Lapid, Livni in merger talks to form center-left bloc — report

Yesh Atid leader said courting Hatnua chairwoman after failing to bring in center-right voters; he hopes that move will entice Benny Gantz to join as well

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:31 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid speaks with Hatnua head Tzipi Livni at the Knesset on December 3, 2014. (Photo credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid speaks with Hatnua head Tzipi Livni at the Knesset on December 3, 2014. (Photo credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

6:05 pm

Nuclear chief says Iran exploring new uranium enrichment

The head of Iran’s nuclear program said the Islamic Republic has begun “preliminary activities for designing” a modern process for 20-percent uranium enrichment for its 50-year-old research reactor in Tehran, signaling new danger for the nuclear deal.

The comment on state television from Ali Akbar Salehi increases the pressure on the international community as 20-percent enrichment would mean Iran has abandoned the terms of the 2015 atomic accord.

US President Donald Trump already pulled America out of the accord in May and resumed sanctions on Tehran. So far, United Nations inspectors say Iran continues to comply with the deal’s terms, which limits enrichment to 3.5 percent.

Salehi said “we are at the verge” of being ready, without elaborating in his remarks.

The US donated the reactor to Iran in 1967.

— AP

5:56 pm

Leading national religious rabbi condemns murder of Aisha Rabi

A prominent national religious rabbi has condemned the deadly October stoning of a Palestinian vehicle in the northern West Bank.

Har Etzion yeshiva co-head Rabbi Yaakov Meidan addressed the murder of Aisha Rabi during a lesson earlier today at the religious seminary.

Meidan told his students he was approached by a local TV channel to be interviewed on whether he thought it was permissible for far-right activists to drive on the Sabbath in order to coach the suspects in Rabi’s murder how to withstand Shin Bet interrogations. A number of prominent national religious rabbis signed off on the move, saying the security agency’s tactics could be life-threatening.

“Everyone is talking about whether what the Shin Bet did is okay or not. I do not hear any such shouts regarding the Arab woman, a mother of (eight) children, who was killed by a stone thrown, also on the Sabbath,” Meidan tells his students, according to the Kipa news site.

“What happened to this woman, at the hands of our camp, should have caused a greater outcry. You cannot take the mother of (eight) children and smash her skull,” he declares.

5:14 pm

Iran denies report that Nasrallah in Tehran for cancer treatment

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has denied reports that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is currently in Tehran receiving treatment for cancer.

“The recent claims by the Zionists that Nasrallah is sick are the biggest lie of the year,” he states.

4:53 pm

Palestinians say settlers destroyed 1,000 seedlings in northern West Bank

Dozens of settlers wrecked some one thousand young plants in Burqa, a northern West Bank village, on Sunday, a Palestinian Authority official says.

“Fifty settlers from Homesh came and destroyed approximately one thousand young plants,” Ghassan Daghlas, a PA official who monitors settlements in the northern West Bank, tells The Times of Israel.

Homesh is a settlement that was cleared in 2006 as part of the disengagement from Gaza. While the IDF placed a closed military zone order on it, a yeshiva has continued to operate on the site on a near-daily basis.

An IDF spokeswoman refers questions to the police, but a police spokesman does not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The official PA news site Wafa first reported settlers destroyed the plants in Burqa.

Daghlas adds the PA Agriculture Ministry and the Burqa Municipality recently brought the plants to the area as a part of a project to turn it into a nature reserve.

He says the plants had yet to be planted into the ground when the settlers destroyed them.

— Adam Rasgon

4:44 pm

Lapid, Livni in merger talks to form center-left bloc — report

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and Hatnua chairwoman Tzipi Livni are in serious talks to merge their two parties into a broad center-left bloc ahead of the elections.

The two have met several times over the past week after Labor chair Avi Gabbay ended his partnership with Livni on live television and broke up the Zionist Union.

According to the Haaretz daily, Livni has agreed to cede the number one spot on such a merger list with Lapid.

The Yesh Atid chairman is reportedly seeking to unite with Livni after failing to bring in voters from the center-right over the past three years.

Lapid hopes that if enough voters are attracted to a Lapid-Livni list, he will be able to court former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz, Haaretz reports.

4:27 pm

Man and woman in their 70s found stabbed to death in Jerusalem apartment

A man and a woman in their 70s have been found stabbed to death in their apartment in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the deaths.

4:05 pm

Environmental Protection Ministry warns of air pollution increase through nighttime

The Environmental Protection Ministry warns of unusually high air pollution levels to last through the nighttime hours.

Dust storms in Egypt that are traveling north to Israel are expected to impact the entire country.

The pollution levels are expected to return to normal by tomorrow morning, the ministry says.

4:02 pm

Egyptian, Jordanian premiers discuss revamping peace process

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi meets with Jordanian King Abdullah in Amman where the two discuss revamping the Middle East peace process.

The two leaders stress the importance of working to resume negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians on the basis of a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the future capital of the Palestinian state.

3:39 pm

Tear gas canister explodes outside Foreign Ministry, lightly injuring guards

Police say they have responded to a report of a tear-gas canister that exploded outside the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, lightly injuring a number of security guards at the scene.

The cause of the small blast was not immediately clear.

3:14 pm

Ministers approve appointment of current, former Kulanu MKs to security cabinet

Ministers have approved the appointment of Economy Minister Eli Cohen and Immigration Minister Yoav Gallant to the security cabinet.

Cohen will fill the spot in the cabinet reserved for the Kulanu party that was vacated when Gallant joined the Likud party last week.

2:45 pm

Woman pronounced dead after West Bank car crash

Emergency medics pronounce the death of a woman in her mid-twenties after her vehicle was struck by a truck in the central West Bank.

The woman and another man were driving on Route 60 near the Kochav Yaakov settlement when they collided with the truck.

The man, in his 30s according to Magen David Adom medics, has been rushed to the Hadassah Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

2:33 pm

Energy minister in Cairo for Middle East natural gas summit

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz arrives in Cairo to participate in a meeting about the region’s natural gas, a spokeswoman for the minister says.

In addition to Steinitz, Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek al-Molla, energy ministers from Jordan, Cyprus, and Greece and representatives of the PA and Italy will participate in the meeting, the spokeswoman adds.

— Adam Rasgon

2:32 pm

Former Kadima MK Shlomo Molla announces he’s joined Meretz

Shlomo Molla, the former Kadima party MK and deputy Knesset speaker, announces that he has joined the Meretz party.

“While the crazy, fascist right is sowing hatred… I’ve decided to join Meretz,” says Molla in a statement.

Molla served as a Kadima MK from 2008 to 2012. In 2013, he ran on Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua slate, but the party did not win enough votes to allow him to return to the Knesset.

MK Shlomo Molla (Kadima) wants his party to abandon the coalition immediately. (photo credit: Nati Shohat/FLASH90)
MK Shlomo Molla (Kadima) (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)
2:32 pm

Government extends tenure of interim police chief through elections

The cabinet has approved the request of Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan to extend the term of interim Police Commissioner Motti Cohen by four months, until after the national elections in April.

Cohen will now serve in the post until May 17.

Erdan appointed Cohen interim police chief in early December after his candidate for the post, Moshe Edri, withdrew his candidacy amid a public scandal over his conduct.

Cohen was only given the post for a 45-day period as the government sought to bring forward a new candidate. But the Knesset’s dissolution on December 24 stymied those plans, as nominations for senior posts are legally questionable during an election period.

