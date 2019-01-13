Palestinian wounded by Israeli fire dies, Gaza health ministry says

Dozens of settlers wrecked some one thousand young plants in Burqa, a northern West Bank village, on Sunday, a Palestinian Authority official says.
“Fifty settlers from Homesh came and destroyed approximately one thousand young plants,” Ghassan Daghlas, a PA official who monitors settlements in the northern West Bank, tells The Times of Israel.
Homesh is a settlement that was cleared in 2006 as part of the disengagement from Gaza. While the IDF placed a closed military zone order on it, a yeshiva has continued to operate on the site on a near-daily basis.
An IDF spokeswoman refers questions to the police, but a police spokesman does not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The official PA news site Wafa first reported settlers destroyed the plants in Burqa.
Daghlas adds the PA Agriculture Ministry and the Burqa Municipality recently brought the plants to the area as a part of a project to turn it into a nature reserve.
He says the plants had yet to be planted into the ground when the settlers destroyed them.
— Adam Rasgon
