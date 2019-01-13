Nurse planned to assassinate Likud bad-boy Likud MK — report

After confirming that Israel bombed an Iranian weapons depot in Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that the Jewish state will hit even harder, if that is what is necessary to prevent Iran from gaining a military foothold in Syria.

Netanyahu makes the remarks as he tours areas in the northern Galilee to review the end of a Israel Defense Forces operation aimed at locating and destroying tunnels dug under the border from Lebanon, which Israel says the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group intended to use for a massive assault on the country.

The prime minister repeats his open admission, made earlier in the day at a cabinet meeting, that Israel was behind the attack on a weapons depot at Damascus International Airport, carried out on Friday night.

“This reflects our consistent policy and firm determination to prevent Iran’s military build-up in Syria, and if necessary we will also intensify these attacks,” Netanyahu says. “We will continue to monitor all the activities of Hezbollah and Iran and its proxies, and we will do what is necessary to ensure Israel’s security.”