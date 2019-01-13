Tear gas canister explodes outside Foreign Ministry, lightly injuring guards
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

4:27 pm

Man and woman in their 70s found stabbed to death in Jerusalem apartment

A man and a woman in their 70s have been found stabbed to death in their apartment in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the deaths.

4:05 pm

Environmental Protection Ministry warns of air pollution increase through nighttime

The Environmental Protection Ministry warns of unusually high air pollution levels to last through the nighttime hours.

Dust storms in Egypt that are traveling north to Israel are expected to impact the entire country.

The pollution levels are expected to return to normal by tomorrow morning, the ministry says.

4:02 pm

Egyptian, Jordanian premiers discuss revamping peace process

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi meets with Jordanian King Abdullah in Amman where the two discuss revamping the Middle East peace process.

The two leaders stress the importance of working to resume negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians on the basis of a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the future capital of the Palestinian state.

3:39 pm

3:14 pm

Ministers approve appointment of current, former Kulanu MKs to security cabinet

Ministers have approved the appointment of Economy Minister Eli Cohen and Immigration Minister Yoav Gallant to the security cabinet.

Cohen will fill the spot in the cabinet reserved for the Kulanu party that was vacated when Gallant joined the Likud party last week.

2:45 pm

Woman pronounced dead after West Bank car crash

Emergency medics pronounce the death of a woman in her mid-twenties after her vehicle was struck by a truck in the central West Bank.

The woman and another man were driving on Route 60 near the Kochav Yaakov settlement when they collided with the truck.

The man, in his 30s according to Magen David Adom medics, has been rushed to the Hadassah Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

2:33 pm

Energy minister in Cairo for Middle East natural gas summit

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz arrives in Cairo to participate in a meeting about the region’s natural gas, a spokeswoman for the minister says.

In addition to Steinitz, Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek al-Molla, energy ministers from Jordan, Cyprus, and Greece and representatives of the PA and Italy will participate in the meeting, the spokeswoman adds.

— Adam Rasgon

2:32 pm

Former Kadima MK Shlomo Molla announces he’s joined Meretz

Shlomo Molla, the former Kadima party MK and deputy Knesset speaker, announces that he has joined the Meretz party.

“While the crazy, fascist right is sowing hatred… I’ve decided to join Meretz,” says Molla in a statement.

Molla served as a Kadima MK from 2008 to 2012. In 2013, he ran on Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua slate, but the party did not win enough votes to allow him to return to the Knesset.

MK Shlomo Molla (Kadima) wants his party to abandon the coalition immediately. (photo credit: Nati Shohat/FLASH90)
MK Shlomo Molla (Kadima) (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)
2:32 pm

Government extends tenure of interim police chief through elections

The cabinet has approved the request of Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan to extend the term of interim Police Commissioner Motti Cohen by four months, until after the national elections in April.

Cohen will now serve in the post until May 17.

Erdan appointed Cohen interim police chief in early December after his candidate for the post, Moshe Edri, withdrew his candidacy amid a public scandal over his conduct.

Cohen was only given the post for a 45-day period as the government sought to bring forward a new candidate. But the Knesset’s dissolution on December 24 stymied those plans, as nominations for senior posts are legally questionable during an election period.

Tear gas canister explodes outside Foreign Ministry, lightly injuring guards

Police say they have responded to a report of a tear-gas canister that exploded outside the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, lightly injuring a number of security guards at the scene.

The cause of the small blast was not immediately clear.