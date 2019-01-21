Top lawyer in sex scandal files NIS 5m lawsuit against reporter who exposed him

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Islamic State claims Syria suicide attack on Kurdish-US convoy
The Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack on Monday that targeted a convoy of US and Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria.
The jihadist organisation’s propaganda arm Amaq reported the attack via its online channels.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said the blast killed five members of a Kurdish-led force.
Kamala Harris officially announces presidential bid
Kamala Harris, a first-term senator and former California attorney general known for her rigorous questioning of US President Donald Trump’s nominees, enters the Democratic presidential race.
Vowing to “bring our voices together,” Harris would be the first woman to hold the presidency and the second African-American if she succeeds.
Harris, a daughter of immigrant parents who grew up in Oakland, California, is one of the earliest high-profile Democrats to join what is expected to be a crowded field. She makes her long anticipated announcement on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
“I am running for president of the United States,” she says. “And I’m very excited about it.”
Suicide attack on Kurdish-US convoy in Syria kills 5 — monitor
A suicide car bomb attack on a military convoy in northeastern Syria Monday killed five members of a Kurdish-led force accompanying US troops in an anti-jihadist coalition, a monitor says.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says five fighters from the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are killed in the attack, which occurred on a road in Hasakeh province.
The attack, on which there was no immediate comment from the coalition, came less than a week after another attack on the US-led force and its local partners in the strategic city of Manbij.
Erdogan tells Trump Turkey ready to take over security of northern Syrian town
Turkey’s president has told his American counterpart, Donald Trump, that Turkey’s “ready to take over the security” of a key northern Syrian town “without losing time.”
A statement from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office says the two leaders spoke on the telephone earlier today about the town of Manbij in Syria.
The fate of the Syrian town, controlled by US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters whom Turkey considers terrorists, has been a source of tension between Ankara and Washington. Turkey insists on the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish militia, which liberated Manbij from the Islamic State group in 2016.
Erdogan also calls last week’s suicide attack in Manbij that killed four Americans a “provocation meant to affect the US decision to withdraw from Syria.”
The statement says Trump and Erdogan agreed their military chiefs would “speed up” consultations about a safe zone in northeastern Syria.
EU slaps sanctions on Syrians, Russians over attacks
The European Union is imposing sanctions on Russians blamed for a nerve agent attack in Britain and a Syrian research center as the bloc steps up its action against the use of chemical weapons.
EU foreign ministers on Monday slapped travel bans and asset freezes on nine people and on Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center.
Five of those targeted are linked to the Syrian center’s activities. The four Russians on the list are the two men accused of planting the nerve agent in Salisbury last March and their superiors, the head and deputy head of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence unit.
The ministers said in a statement that the sanctions move “contributes to the EU’s efforts to counter the proliferation and use of chemical weapons, which poses a serious threat to international security.”\
Ex-top lawyer questioned for a third times in sexual bribery case
Efi Nave, the attorney who is accused of advancing judicial appointments in exchange for sexual favors, is being questioned by police for the third time.
According to reports in Hebrew-language media, Nave is demanding police investigate Army Radio journalist Hadas Shtaif for hacking his phone and extracting incriminating messages, and is threatening to sue for NIS 5 million.
Nave is seeking to have the messages thrown out by a judge because they were obtained illegally.
Hermon ski resort to reopen Tuesday amid Syria flareup
The Hermon ski resort will reopen as usual on Tuesday, after closing to visitors today following Sunday clashes between Israel and Iranian forces in Syria.
The popular travel destination makes the announcement on its website, saying the decision was made with approval from the Israel Defense Forces.
