Malian PM to visit Israel in coming weeks — report

Israel’s economic capital, Tel Aviv, announces plans to raise taxes for short-term accommodation provided by services like Airbnb to match an increase in long-term rentals.

“The aim is to create an equilibrium” between tourist accommodation and long-term rentals, the Tel Aviv municipality says in a statement.

Several cities, including Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam, also have taken steps to regulate services like Airbnb, which offer short-term accommodation to tourists, mainly.

In October, Ireland announced plans to rein in popular short-term rental services such as Airbnb — whose European headquarters are in Dublin — in a bid to address a historic housing shortage.

The Tel Aviv municipality did not say by how much it would increase property taxes or when the new policy would take effect.

— AFP