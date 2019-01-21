Jordan hits out at Israel’s new Red Sea airport

Russia is threatening retaliation after the European Union slapped sanctions on Russian military intelligence chiefs over the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.

“We reserve the right to take retaliatory measures over this unfriendly step,” the Russian foreign ministry says in a statement.

The European Union introduced sanctions against Igor Kostyukov, the new chief of Russia’s GRU military intelligence, and his first deputy Vladimir Alexseyev.

Kostyukov took over the GRU after the death of his predecessor, Igor Korobov, last November.

— AFP