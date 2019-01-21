Israel and Ukraine sign free trade agreement

A news report on Channel 12 reveals a years-long plot to politically “assassinate” Jewish Home party leader Naftali Bennett starting during the 2013 election campaign when his religious-nationalist party was doing well in the polls.

According to the report, the Walla news site published stories to discredit Bennett, casting him as inconsistent and constantly flip-flopping his positions.

The report said the orders came from Netanyahu associate Zeev Rubinstein, who coordinated the ant-Bennett coverage with Walla owner Shaul Elovitch and its CEO Ilan Yeshua.

In one of the criminal corruption cases against Netanyahu, Case 4000, the prime minister is suspected of advancing regulation benefiting Elovitch in exchange for flattering coverage from Walla.