Police finish 3rd interrogation of top lawyer embroiled in sex scandal

A campaign video published yesterday by ex-IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz featuring footage of an IDF airstrike is being flagged by Facebook as violent.

One of the four campaign videos released by Gantz’s Israel Resielence party shows a Israeli airstrike that Gantz ordered targeting Ahmed Jabari, the acting head of Hamas’s military wing and mastermind of the Gilad Shalit kidnapping in 2012.

On the party’s Facebook page, users are warned the video titled “Hamas chief Jabari felt safe, but Gantz didn’t agree,” may show “violent or graphic content.”

The same video posted on Gantz’s personal Facebook page is not being flagged.

Gantz’s party released released a series of campaign videos titled “Only the strong survive,” mostly highlighting successful IDF operations in the Gaza Strip during his time as chief of staff.