Facebook flags Gantz campaign video lauding Gaza airstrike
A campaign video published yesterday by ex-IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz featuring footage of an IDF airstrike is being flagged by Facebook as violent.
One of the four campaign videos released by Gantz’s Israel Resielence party shows a Israeli airstrike that Gantz ordered targeting Ahmed Jabari, the acting head of Hamas’s military wing and mastermind of the Gilad Shalit kidnapping in 2012.
On the party’s Facebook page, users are warned the video titled “Hamas chief Jabari felt safe, but Gantz didn’t agree,” may show “violent or graphic content.”
The same video posted on Gantz’s personal Facebook page is not being flagged.
Gantz’s party released released a series of campaign videos titled “Only the strong survive,” mostly highlighting successful IDF operations in the Gaza Strip during his time as chief of staff.
Warsaw says Iran not invited to US-Polish Mideast summit
Poland’s foreign minister says Iran has not been invited to an international conference on the Middle East next month in Warsaw, while Russia has declined the invitation.
Iran has protested the February 13-14 conference, calling it a hostile move. Poland and the US are co-hosting the event, which has also met with a lukewarm reaction from the European Union, whose foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will not be attending.
Minister Jacek Czaputowicz says in remarks published this afternoon that Iran’s presence would have hampered talks because the language that Tehran uses is “hard to accept.”
He says Russia has advised that it will not participate, either.
Czaputowicz insists the conference could help solve the impasse over the international agreement on curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
— AP
Police finish 3rd interrogation of top lawyer embroiled in sex scandal
The former head of the Israel Bar Association, Efi Nave, leaves the Lahav 433 headquarters after five hours of questioning by police investigating allegations that he advanced judicial appointments in exchange for sexual favors.
Death toll from Mexico fuel explosion rises to 89
The death toll from a fiery explosion in central Mexico rises to 89, as authorities vow to hold accountable those responsible for a deliberate fuel-line puncture that drew hundreds of people looking to gather gasoline before it ignited.
The search for human remains at the site of the explosion in the state of Hidalgo ended late Saturday. While families began to bury the dead, officials indicated the death toll could still rise.
Funerals already have begun, but the handover of remains has been slow because many of the victims were burned beyond recognition.
— AFP
AG to decide ‘in the coming days’ on PM’s request to delay indictment
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense lawyers met with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit earlier today to discuss the bribery cases involving the premier.
Netanyahu’s lawyers asked for the meeting to request that Mandelblit delay announcing a possible indictment until after the upcoming April 9 elections.
After the two hour meeting, the attorney general’s office said in a statement that Mandelblit would take the arguments into consideration, and will “formulate his decision in the coming days.”
Olympic ethics panel closes sexual harassment case against Israeli official
The IOC says its ethics commission ended an investigation into Olympic official Alex Gilady after cases of alleged sexual harassment were settled in Israel.
The International Olympic Committee says its ethics panel closed the file after all parties “accepted their respective explanations.”
Gilady, a former NBC Sports executive and IOC member since 1994, was accused of inappropriate behavior in the 1990s by two journalists in Israel.
In 2017, Gilady said “there was no intention to harm,” and later filed libel suits.
Hebrew-language media reported this month that a mediation process resolved the cases.
The 76-year-old Gilady is vice chairman of an Olympic panel overseeing the 2020 Tokyo Games, and a member of the 2024 Paris Games panel.
— AP
Islamic State claims Syria suicide attack on Kurdish-US convoy
The Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack on Monday that targeted a convoy of US and Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria.
The jihadist organisation’s propaganda arm Amaq reported the attack via its online channels.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said the blast killed five members of a Kurdish-led force.
— AFP
Kamala Harris officially announces presidential bid
Kamala Harris, a first-term senator and former California attorney general known for her rigorous questioning of US President Donald Trump’s nominees, enters the Democratic presidential race.
Vowing to “bring our voices together,” Harris would be the first woman to hold the presidency and the second African-American if she succeeds.
Harris, a daughter of immigrant parents who grew up in Oakland, California, is one of the earliest high-profile Democrats to join what is expected to be a crowded field. She makes her long anticipated announcement on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
“I am running for president of the United States,” she says. “And I’m very excited about it.”
— AP
Suicide attack on Kurdish-US convoy in Syria kills 5 — monitor
A suicide car bomb attack on a military convoy in northeastern Syria Monday killed five members of a Kurdish-led force accompanying US troops in an anti-jihadist coalition, a monitor says.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says five fighters from the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are killed in the attack, which occurred on a road in Hasakeh province.
The attack, on which there was no immediate comment from the coalition, came less than a week after another attack on the US-led force and its local partners in the strategic city of Manbij.
— AFP
Erdogan tells Trump Turkey ready to take over security of northern Syrian town
Turkey’s president has told his American counterpart, Donald Trump, that Turkey’s “ready to take over the security” of a key northern Syrian town “without losing time.”
A statement from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office says the two leaders spoke on the telephone earlier today about the town of Manbij in Syria.
The fate of the Syrian town, controlled by US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters whom Turkey considers terrorists, has been a source of tension between Ankara and Washington. Turkey insists on the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish militia, which liberated Manbij from the Islamic State group in 2016.
Erdogan also calls last week’s suicide attack in Manbij that killed four Americans a “provocation meant to affect the US decision to withdraw from Syria.”
The statement says Trump and Erdogan agreed their military chiefs would “speed up” consultations about a safe zone in northeastern Syria.
— AP
EU slaps sanctions on Syrians, Russians over attacks
The European Union is imposing sanctions on Russians blamed for a nerve agent attack in Britain and a Syrian research center as the bloc steps up its action against the use of chemical weapons.
EU foreign ministers on Monday slapped travel bans and asset freezes on nine people and on Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center.
Five of those targeted are linked to the Syrian center’s activities. The four Russians on the list are the two men accused of planting the nerve agent in Salisbury last March and their superiors, the head and deputy head of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence unit.
The ministers said in a statement that the sanctions move “contributes to the EU’s efforts to counter the proliferation and use of chemical weapons, which poses a serious threat to international security.”\
— AP
Ex-top lawyer questioned for a third times in sexual bribery case
Efi Nave, the attorney who is accused of advancing judicial appointments in exchange for sexual favors, is being questioned by police for the third time.
According to reports in Hebrew-language media, Nave is demanding police investigate Army Radio journalist Hadas Shtaif for hacking his phone and extracting incriminating messages, and is threatening to sue for NIS 5 million.
Nave is seeking to have the messages thrown out by a judge because they were obtained illegally.
Hermon ski resort to reopen Tuesday amid Syria flareup
The Hermon ski resort will reopen as usual on Tuesday, after closing to visitors today following Sunday clashes between Israel and Iranian forces in Syria.
The popular travel destination makes the announcement on its website, saying the decision was made with approval from the Israel Defense Forces.
— Judah Ari Gross
