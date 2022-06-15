With tensions high, IDF to hold drill near border with Lebanon

According to an unsourced report on Channel 12 news, Ankara has conveyed “blunt and forceful messages” to Tehran that it is not prepared to allow Iran to use its territory to carry out or organize acts of terrorism against other states.

The report comes amid an urgent Israeli warning to its citizens not to travel to Turkey after news that Ankara and Jerusalem collaborated to foil a recent attack against Israeli targets in the country.

Meanwhile, Turkey has reportedly expressed its unhappiness with the expected blow to tourism from Israel’s caution — although many reports show that Israelis are largely ignoring the warnings.