The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Knesset won’t dissolve tonight as final bills still stuck in committee
The coalition will not be able to dissolve the Knesset by the end of the night as it had originally planned and instead will have to wait until tomorrow morning.
The bill to disperse parliament is still stuck in the House Committee due to dozens of amendments filed by parties across the political spectrum. Yisrael Beytenu and Labor want to delay the process in order to ensure the passage of the Metro Law and the Joint List is hoping to drag it out long enough for the legislation extending Israeli law to West Bank settlers to expire at the end of the month.
Likud MKs were told they could go home for the night and come back in the morning, Channel 12 reports.
Votes on second and third readings of the bill to disperse the Knesset are now expected to take place at 8 a.m. Thursday.
If they pass, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will automatically become prime minister at midnight on Thursday night.
Bennett announces that Shaked will take over Yamina party
In his final address as prime minister, Naftali Bennett confirms reports that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked will replace him as head of the Yamina party.
He thanks his political partners, singling out “Ayelet Shaked, who will receive the leadership of the party.”
“I’m confident that you’ll be able to lead the party in the right direction,” Bennett says, thanking his longtime political partner.
Bennett says he won’t compete in next elections, hints he hopes to come back later
In a brief address from a Knesset meeting room, outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announces that he will not compete in the next elections, but hints he’ll hope to come back later, saying that his “calling” is to serve the state.
Speaking as his remaining Yamina party loyalists MKs Ayelet Shaked, Matan Kahana, Abir Kara and Shirley Pinto look on, Bennett says he’ll soon be handing over the prime ministership to Yair Lapid, and “I’ll continue to help him as much as I can. His success is the success of the state.”
Then he declares: “I don’t intend to compete in the coming elections, but I will remain a loyal soldier in the service of this country.”
“The state of Israel is the love of my life, along with my family,” he says. “To serve the state is my calling.”
“I today end over a year as prime minister,” he says. “There is no harder task and no greater privilege.”
Bennett says his government has done in a year what previous governments failed to do in full terms. It has, he says, restored quiet and security to the south; got hundreds of thousands of people back to work; tackled two waves of COVID without a resort to lockdown; fought a wave of terror; raised soldiers’ pay, “and made clear to our enemies that those who send terrorists to Tel Aviv will pay the price in their own homes.”
“Soon,” he says cryptically, “there will be additional important news in fields that relate to our future” — a possible reference to advances in Israel’s ties with countries in the region. President Joe Biden is due in Israel and Saudi Arabia next month, and there has been much speculation about a breakthrough in this regard, and about widening defense alliances against Iran.
Bennett says he is sorry that some of those who supported opposition parties felt that their world had fallen in over the past year. “It cannot be that half the country feels itself in mourning when the other half runs the country,” he laments. “Both halves [of the political spectrum] need together to build a large and good government,” he urges.
He says he sought to work on behalf of all Israeli citizens
“We proved this year that people with very different positions can work together, without abandoning their positions,” temporarily putting aside their ideologies.
“Only together can we win. If we are divided, we simply won’t be. If we are united nobody can overcome us,” he concludes. “Let’s learn to understand and respect each other instead of to hate.”
Shaked-led Yamina would give Netanyahu majority needed to form coalition — poll
Channel 12 releases a survey conducted earlier today, which indicates that Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu would have enough support after the upcoming elections to form a right-wing coalition if Ayelet Shaked leads the Yamina party following Naftali Bennett’s decision not to run again.
Shaked has indicated that she is willing to sit in a right-wing government led by Netanyahu, unlike Bennett who argued last week that a solely right-wing government would be disastrous for Israel.
Channel 12 has the parties receiving the following number of seats if Shaked leads Yamina:
Likud: 34
Yesh Atid: 20
Blue and White: 9
Religious Zionism: 9
Shas: 8
UTJ: 7
Joint List: 6
Labor: 5
Yisrael Beytenu: 5
Yamina: 5
Ra’am: 4
Meretz: 4
New Hope: 4
In the current bloc breakdown, the Netanyahu bloc would be made up of 58 MKs while the coalition would have 56 MKs. However, if Shaked joins Netanyahu with Yamina’s five MKs, it would enable a homogenous, right-wing government of 63 MKs.
The survey also tests how many seats a joint Blue and White-New Hope list would receive, and the result is encouraging for the two factions — 15 seats, a better showing than they have seen recently in polls when running separately.
‘He was a good PM’: Ministers thank Bennett for his service after he decides not to run again
Several government ministers are taking the opportunity to praise Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following the latter’s decision not to run in the upcoming election following one year in office.
“”Naftali Bennett is an Israeli patriot,” tweets Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar. “He was a good prime minister who filled the position in a statesmanly fashion. We worked in full cooperation on behalf of Israel and its citizens. I am convinced that he will return to serve the country in the future. Naftali, thank you and good luck!”
“For the past year, I have worked very closely with Prime Minister Bennett. There were disagreements and political matters, but I discovered a hard-working and matter-of-fact person who really cares about the public. His positions are not my positions and that is clear, but I have great appreciation for him. Israel has earned a year of good government, much to its credit,” says Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz
UNRWA places 6 teachers on leave following watchdog report exposing posts calling for violence against Jews
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees announces that it has placed six staff members on administrative leave after a report from a pro-Israel watchdog revealed that the employees published posts on social media calling for violence against Jews.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) says the report’s release was timed to disrupt the annual donor conference earlier this week in New York but nonetheless has taken action against the staff members who violated company protocol.
Other actions taken by UNRWA included “written censures, significant fines, deferment of eligibility for promotion, and in the case of daily paid staff, up to two-year prohibitions on working for the Agency — all measures exceeding the standards set by other UN agencies,” the agency says in a statement.
The report by UN Watch that led to the sanctions revealed that one UNRWA teacher in Jordan called on Muslims to “fight against the Jews and kill them,” another in Lebanon repeatedly called to “slaughter Zionists” and another in the West Bank hailed Hamas rocket attacks on Israel.
Report: Shaked slated to take over Yamina, Kahana to join Blue and White
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked will take over the Yamina party once Prime Minister Naftali Bennett steps down from the post, Channel 12’s Amit Segal reports without citing any sources.
The network says Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana will try and run on the Blue and White slate in the upcoming election in a further indication of where Shaked hopes to take the party — further to the right and into the hands of Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu.
US envoy spotted in Knesset in apparent last-ditch attempt to salvage visa waiver effort
US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides has been spotted in the Knesset in what is ostensibly part of his last-ditch attempt to lobby members of the opposition to support the coalition’s efforts to advance legislation required for Israel to enter the US Visa Waiver Program.
The Likud-led opposition has refused to cooperate due to its unwillingness to give the coalition a victory ahead of the election campaign, despite the initiative’s overwhelming popularity among Israelis.
A Likud source told The Times of Israel earlier today that the party opposes the legislation because it will ease pressure on Palestinian travelers at Ben Gurion Airport who are routinely subject to invasive searches.
Bennett decides to bow out from politics after year in Prime Minister’s Office
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has decided not to run in the upcoming elections.
He notified the members of his Yamina party earlier today, a statement from his spokesman says.
Bennett will stay on as alternate prime minister once Foreign Minister Yair Lapid replaces him as premier, which could take place as soon as tomorrow, if the Knesset finishes passing legislation to disperse itself.
Bennett will address the public at 8 p.m. local time, his spokesman adds.
Court extends remand of settler accused of stabbing Palestinian to death in West Bank altercation
An Ashkelon court extends the detention of an Israeli settler suspected of killing a Palestinian during a confrontation in the northern West Bank until next Tuesday.
The settler, whose identity is barred from publication under a gag order, was arrested last Wednesday. Israeli law enforcement suspects him of stabbing Ali Hassan Harb, 27, in the heart on the outskirts of the Palestinian village of Iskaka.
The suspect arrived in the area alongside 15 and 20 Israelis in an apparent attempt to examine whether an illegal outpost could be constructed on the site. Harb and several Palestinians confronted them. After a disputed chain of events, the settler stabbed Harb in the chest, according to Palestinian witnesses.
Palestinian witnesses say Israeli police and soldiers were present when the suspect stabbed Harb. The army denies soldiers were on the scene, while police have declined to comment, citing the gag order.
The suspect’s attorney says he was attacked by a mob of Arabs and acted in self-defense.
“This was an event in which Jews were miraculously saved. This was a grave incident of Arabs attacking Jews,” said Adi Kedar, an attorney at Honenu, a right-wing legal aid organization that often represents Jews accused of hate crimes.
Human Rights Watch blasts Unilever for undermining Ben & Jerry’s boycott
Human Rights Watch Israel and Palestine Director Omar Shakir lambasts UK conglomerate Unilever for “undermin[ing] the principled decision of Ben & Jerry’s to boycott Israeli settlements.
Unilever has sold its Ben & Jerry’s business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, the Israeli manufacturer and distributor of the brand, who will now be independent.
“Ben & Jerry’s won’t be doing business in illegal settlements. What comes next may look and taste similar, but, without Ben & Jerry’s recognized social justice values, it’s just a pint of ice cream,” Shakir says in a statement.
Ben & Jerry’s Israel will be allowed to sell its products on both sides of the Green Line, but it will be barred from using the Ben & Jerry’s English label.
Ben & Jerry’s Israel manufacturer hails ‘wonderful’ new deal that thwarts settlement boycott
Avi Zinger, the Israeli manufacturer and distributor of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, hails the new deal under which the products will continue to be sold at Israeli settlements and throughout Israel.
Zinger tells Army Radio that Unilever realized “it had to find a way out of the mess it was in” and “found a way to bypass Ben & Jerry’s.”
He says he was overwhelmed by support during the battle to prevent the implementation of a decision announced by Ben & Jerry’s last year to no longer allow its ice cream to be sold in Israeli settlements. “Literally thousands of people” contacted him to offer support, he says.
Without asking to, he said, he had “long since stopped being an ice-cream maker in Be’er Tuvia” — where his factory is located in southern Israel — and instead become the face of the struggle against BDS. Now, though, he says, “We get to go back to what we love doing — making and selling good ice cream.”
The new arrangement is “wonderful,” he says.
“I gathered the workers today to tell them the news,” he adds, and the delight on their faces “made it all worthwhile.”
Former UN envoy Danon announces return to politics
Former Likud MK Danny Danon announces that he will run in the upcoming Likud primaries after a seven-plus year hiatus during which he served as Israeli ambassador to the UN.
“After years of working for the State of Israel in the international arena, it is time to return to working in the national arena,” Danon says.
The hardline Likud lawmaker was sent to New York by Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu in what was largely seen as a move meant to neutralize opposition from within the party.
“The State of Israel is in a constant political turmoil, and it is time to bring it to an end. In the next Knesset, I will be your ambassador in Likud and in the Knesset,” Danon tweets.
Israel to delay implementing restrictions on foreigners entering the West Bank amid pushback
The Israeli government will delay implementing new restrictions on foreigners’ entry into Palestinian areas of the West Bank until September 5 so that authorities can reconsider their position, according to court filings.
The restrictions sparked outcry among rights groups and European diplomats, who slammed the new policy’s tightened quotas for lecturers at Palestinian universities and strict rules on foreign spouses receiving visas.
In court filings, Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians argued that the new policy expanded the “range of permitted purposes for entering the area.” But it added that parts were already being re-examined in response to concerns raised by rights groups in their petition.
“The policy regularized, for the first time, a whole range of issues which had been left out of prior procedures,” government attorneys told the court.
The HaMoked rights group, which petitioned the High Court to strike down the procedure, hailed the delay as a step forward.
“But it’s not enough to postpone. The whole procedure has to be abandoned. Israel can deny individuals visas on specific security grounds, but it should not be micromanaging Palestinian society,” Montell says.
Lapid: I’m working with Liberman to pass Metro Law; Michaeli: Better late than never
Amid speculation that his party was prepared to forgo passing the Metro Law in order to quickly disperse the Knesset, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweets that he is working with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman to pass the legislation.
Liberman warned earlier that his party would block the dispersal of the Knesset tonight if the law wasn’t passed.
“Better late than never,” tweets Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli in response to Lapid’s post.
Lapid meets with visiting bipartisan Congressional delegation
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets with a visiting delegation of US lawmakers from both parties at the Knesset.
Israel values the consistent strong friendship of members of Congress from both parties.
Israel values the consistent strong friendship of members of Congress from both parties.
— יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid???? (@yairlapid) June 29, 2022
Iran ‘torturing’ prize-winning rights activist — Amnesty International
Iran is subjecting the prize-winning rights activist Narges Mohammadi to torture by denying her proper healthcare in a reprisal for her campaigning, Amnesty International says.
Mohammadi is being held in the notorious Qarchak women’s prison southeast of Tehran, whose conditions have long alarmed rights campaigners.
Her husband Taghi Rahmani, who is based in Paris, had on social media this week accused the prison authorities of deliberately withholding medication sent by her family to treat a lung condition.
“Iran’s authorities are torturing human rights defender Narges Mohammadi in prison, including by intentionally denying her adequate healthcare and refusing to provide her with medication in reprisal for her human rights work,” the Amnesty International rights group says.
Mohammadi is currently serving a prison sentence of 10 years and eight months on charges from two separate cases including spreading propaganda against the regime, according to Amnesty.
Police raid factory, arrest 39 Palestinian workers who crossed into Israel illegally
Police say they raided a factory belonging to the Pri Chen food manufacturer in the northern town of Kafr Qara and arrested 39 Palestinian workers who had crossed into Israel illegally.
They were transferred for questioning en route for deportation.
Kyiv says 144 Ukrainian soldiers freed in prisoner swap
Ukrainian intelligence says that 144 Ukrainian soldiers, including scores of defenders of the Azovstal steelworks in the southern port city of Mariupol, had been freed in a prisoner swap with Moscow.
“This is the largest exchange since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Of the 144 freed, 95 are Azovstal defenders,” the main intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s defense ministry says on Telegram without specifying when and where the swap took place.
Ukraine welcomes NATO’s ‘clear-eyed stance’ on Russia
Ukraine on Wednesday welcomes decisions by NATO to pledge more support to Kyiv as it faces an invasion of Russian troops and to invite Finland and Sweden to join the US-led alliance.
“Today in Madrid, NATO proved it can take difficult but essential decisions. We welcome a clear-eyed stance on Russia, as well as the accession for Finland and Sweden. An equally strong and active position on Ukraine will help protect the Euro-Atlantic security and stability,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says on Twitter.
Joint List says it hasn’t decided whether it’ll back visa waiver bills
The majority-Arab Joint List party hasn’t decided whether to backstop coalition parties should they try to force legislation designed to facilitate visa-free travel to the US through the Knesset despite Likud opposition.
“We haven’t decided [how to vote],” says a spokesperson for faction leader Ayman Odeh.
Party sources say the bill to help advance Israel’s progress towards joining the US’s Visa Waiver Program is not a Joint List priority.
As the bill would only be coming up for its first reading, it would likely spill into a post-dispersal period during which legislation can only be passed through agreement among the Knesset’s parties, and unlikely to move forward with Likud opposition.
Court extends remand of Palestinian accused to attempting to stab cops in Old City
A Jerusalem court has extended, until Monday, the remand of a Palestinian man who allegedly attempted to stab officers in Jerusalem’s Old City last night.
According to police, the suspect in his 20s from the Bethlehem area tried to attack cops near an entrance to the Temple Mount, then fled. He was arrested a short while later at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, which sits atop the mount.
Ousted Yamina MK to reveal new party in coming weeks, says associate
On the eve of elections being declared, a source close to former Yamina MK Amichai Chikli says the rebel lawmaker will announce details about his much-speculated new party in about two weeks.
Chikli was ousted from Yamina two months ago in retaliation for functionally operating as an opposition MK since the government’s instantiation last June, and as an ultimately failed warning to other MKs to stay in line.
As part of the personal sanctions emanating from his ouster, Chikli cannot run in the next elections with an existing Knesset party slate.
Leaders from the opposition’s religious-right bloc have reportedly been wary of an independent Chikli run, fearing that he could not garner the 3.25% of votes necessary to cross the electoral threshold and instead will draw wasted votes away from Likud and Religious Zionism.
Chikli is currently appealing his ouster at the High Court of Justice.
Mitzpe Ramon Pride March to be held in city center after police withdraw opposition
The Mitzpe Ramon Pride March will be held on its originally scheduled route after police withdrew their opposition amid a petition to the High Court of Justice.
The march, which will take place on Friday, will pass the Midbara K’Eden Hesder Yeshiva and religious high school, located in the city center, as originally authorized by police.
Last week though, police notified organizers that the march would be moved to the outskirts of the city out of concern for “severe and serious harm to public safety and public order.” Midbara K’Eden, which had filed for permission to hold a counter-protest, was approved to march in the original pride route.
In the High Court petition, rights groups wrote that the decision to change the pride march route due to the counter-demonstration was “inconsistent with common sense or the law.”
Likud source: Party won’t back US visa bill because it eases pressure on Palestinian travelers
Despite entreaties from the US’s top diplomat in Israel to enable the passage of legislation deemed critical for advancing Israel’s ability to get on the United States’ visa-free list, the opposition-leading Likud party indicates it’s not ready to bend.
A source close to Likud MK Yoav Kisch tells The Times of Israel that his party will not assist in passing the legislation. Kisch and fellow party MK Yariv Levin are leading the opposition’s negotiations with the coalition on how to wrap up Israel’s 24th Knesset. The source adds that the Likud-led opposition won’t support the bill, even if agreement is reached on the current burning issue between opposition and coalition parties: the election date.
The source claims that the law, drafted with input from Ayelet Shaked’s interior ministry, is problematic because it reduces pressure on Palestinian Americans who wish to transit through Israel.
The US requires certain administrative changes in order to consider Israel for entry into the Visa Waiver Program, including creating a database for airlines to record passenger information, in line with standard practice in the United States and Europe.
The United States has also asked Israel to ease entry restrictions for Americans of Palestinian descent who want to fly through Israel on their way to the West Bank.
“We’re for [the Visa Waiver Program],” says the source, “but the law they want to bring, it’s just not a good law.”
Report: Iran arrests IRGC general accused of spying for Israel as climate of mistrust grows in Tehran
Iranian authorities reportedly arrested a general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier this month on suspicion that he was spying for Israel in the latest demonstration of the climate of mistrust that is clouding Tehran following several attacks on military and nuclear targets attributed to Israel.
Brig. Gen. Ali Nasiri’s arrest came two months after several dozen employees of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s missile defense program were arrested for leaking classified military intelligence, including blueprints of missiles to Israel, an Iranian official tells The New York Times.
Nasiri served as a senior commander in the IRGC Protection of Information Unit, NYT reports.
His arrest rattled leadership in Tehran, Iranian officials tell The Times, with some calling for the removal of IRGC intelligence chief Hossein Taeb. Taeb asked for another year to improve his standing, but was replaced several days later.
Ben & Jerry’s Israel, Unilever reach deal to end settlement boycott
The Foreign and Economy ministries issue a joint statement welcoming an agreement reached between Ben & Jerry’s Israel and its parent company Unilever under which the former will be able to sell its ice cream in the West Bank.
The agreement is the result of a settlement reached in a federal US lawsuit filed on behalf of Ben & Jerry’s Israel owner Avi Zinger by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.
As a result of the deal, Unilever has sold all of its business interests in Israel to Zinger, who will now be allowed to sell the ice cream on both sides of the Green Line, though no longer under the auspices of Unilever and the original Ben & Jerry’s, which made the decision to boycott.
The Israeli branch will also sell its ice cream using Hebrew and Arabic labeling, as it no longer will be allowed to use Ben & Jerry’s original English branding.
“Antisemitism will not defeat us, not even when it comes to ice cream,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid says in a statement celebrating the decision.
France taps Jewish lawyer to serve as first-ever female speaker
France’s lower house of parliament has chosen Yael Braun-Privet, a lawyer who went to Jewish school in Strasbourg, to serve as its speaker.
Braun-Privet, whose Jewish grandparents fled to France in the 1930s, is the first woman to hold the post of National Assembly speaker. She is a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Ensemble coalition, despite the ruling alliance losing its majority in recent legislative elections.
Braun-Privet, 51, has been a member of the Assembly’s France-Israel friendship group since 2017, and has visited Israel several times.
Elected in 2017 after living in Asia for several years, the mother of five served as the president of the National Assembly Law commission, and briefly as minister of the Overseas Territories.
The lawmaker received antisemitic hate mail last year. In addition to referencing death camps, the message said, “This time, it’s the Muslims who will deal with you.” Also, “Jews can no longer come into some neighborhoods. Within two generations it will be whole cities. Demography determines laws.”
She is now the fourth-most highly ranked official in France after the president, prime minister, and Senate speaker.
Liberman says party will delay Knesset dispersal in order to pass Metro Law
Yisrael Beytenu head Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman says his party will delay Wednesday’s scheduled Knesset dispersal if the Metro Law does not pass.
“We intend to submit hundreds of reservations about the Knesset Dispersal Bill and the absurdity called ‘increasing party funding,'” Liberman writes on Twitter.
A spokesman for the finance minister confirms that the protest is tied to the Metro Law, currently held up as part of coalition-opposition negotiations over a final election date.
“[We will] make every effort to pass the Metro Law, which will deal most significantly with traffic jams and at the same time address housing and employment challenges in Israel,” Liberman writes.
Earlier this morning, Yisrael Beytenu MKs voted against a proposed clause of the dispersal law that would increase campaign financing allocations to parties. The party has been outspoken in the past against increasing campaign allowances to parties.
Party MK Yulia Milanovsky tells The Times of Israel that she blames the Likud party for the hold-up, saying that it is focused only on “politics and primaries.”
A Likud lawmaker tells The Times of Israel that the Metro Law will continue to be held up until elections are set for the party’s preferred date, October 25.
Herzog covertly meets with Jordan’s Abdullah ahead of ‘important developments in the region’
President Isaac Herzog covertly traveled to Jordan earlier this week where he met with King Abdullah, his office reveals in a statement.
The meeting took place against the backdrop of US President Joe Biden’s July visit to the Middle East and “as part of diplomatic developments in the region,” his office says.
“During the warm meeting, held at King Abdullah’s invitation, the president and the king discussed deep strategic issues, at both bilateral and regional levels,” the statement adds, providing little detail regarding the substance of their discussion. “The visit also addressed the protection of stable Israeli-Jordanian relations and the need for dialogue with all actors in the region.”
The visit was carried out in coordination with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Herzog’s office says.
A Jordanian official tells Channel 12 that the visit came ahead of “important developments in the region.”
Relations between Israel and Jordan, which enjoyed a marked improvement over most of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s term, took a sharp downturn amid unrest at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount in April and May.
Herzog’s visit is the highestlevel meeting to have taken place since then, though National Security Council chairman Eyal Hulata traveled to Jordan last week as well.
