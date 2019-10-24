France reopens Jerusalem’s Tomb of the Kings to public

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Kushner, Gantz to hold first meeting, in Jerusalem next week
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz will hold his first official meeting with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in Jerusalem next week.
A statement from the party says the two will meet at the US embassy in Jerusalem next Monday.
Kushner, who is expected to be accompanied by new US peace envoy Avi Berkowitz and special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Berkowitz is taking over from outgoing envoy Jason Greenblatt, who announced his departure in September.
Lebanese president vows reforms as protests engulf country
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun tells tens of thousands of protesters that an economic reform package put forth by the country’s prime minister will be the “first step” toward saving Lebanon from economic collapse.
Aoun spoke in an address to the nation earlier today, pledging to exert every effort to implement radical reform but also saying that change can only come from within state institutions.
He says freedom of transportation must be respected, urging demonstrators to remove roadblocks.
The comments were his first since protests over corruption and mismanagement erupted around the country a week ago.
Aoun said that the protesters’ “call will not go unanswered,” adding he’s ready for constructive dialogue.
The protesters are taking aim at the country’s leadership, calling for the government and the president to resign.
— AP
Rights group says record number of East Jerusalem homes demolished this year
Israeli authorities have demolished at least 140 Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem this year, a rights group says, the highest annual number since it began keeping records in 2004.
The demolition of homes built without permits comes amid a major increase in Jewish settlement activity both in East Jerusalem and in the West Bank since US President Donald Trump took office.
The Israeli rights group B’Tselem says 238 Palestinians have lost their homes this year, including 127 minors. The second highest number of demolitions on record was in 2016, when 92 homes were demolished.
Israeli officials did not respond to requests for comment.
— AP
France reopens Jerusalem’s Tomb of the Kings for second time this year
An ancient tomb in Jerusalem prized for its archaeological and religious importance is reopened for visitation by France, which owns it, after a dispute over access scuttled an earlier attempt.
The site known as the Tomb of the Kings in East Jerusalem can now be visited during set hours twice per week, but visitors must pre-register online and pay a 10-shekel fee ($3 or €2.50), according to the French consulate.
Around 30 people — the most allowed at one time due to the sensitivity of the site — visited when the gates opened this morning, mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews who wanted to pray inside.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews believe the tomb is the holy burial site of ancient ancestors King David and King Solomon.
France had attempted to open the site to visitors in June after having kept it closed since 2010, initially due to renovations but later because attempts to contest its ownership complicated its reopening. It however immediately re-closed the site after a group of more than a dozen ultra-Orthodox tried to enter and pray despite not having signed up as requested, shoving toward the gate.
Before reopening the site this morning, France sought guarantees from Israel it would not face legal challenges as well as commitments on how visits would be managed.
— with AFP
