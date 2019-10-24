Kushner, Gantz to hold first meeting, in Jerusalem next week

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz will hold his first official meeting with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in Jerusalem next week.

A statement from the party says the two will meet at the US embassy in Jerusalem next Monday.

Kushner, who is expected to be accompanied by new US peace envoy Avi Berkowitz and special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Berkowitz is taking over from outgoing envoy Jason Greenblatt, who announced his departure in September.