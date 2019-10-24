The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
British PM Johnson to ask for early election on December 12
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he plans to ask Parliament to approve an early national election to be held on Dec. 12. Johnson says it’s the only way to break Britain’s Brexit impasse.
Britain’s next scheduled election is not until 2022. To call one early, Johnson needs to win a vote in Parliament. He has tried twice before and lost.
Johnson says the Dec. 12 date will give lawmakers time before the election to scrutinize his Brexit bill. Under his plan, Parliament would remain working until Nov. 6, when campaigning would start.
Gantz to meet with heads of Labor-Gesher party on Monday
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz is set to meet with the heads of the Labor-Gesher party as he seeks to form a broad unity government.
According to reports, Labor leader Amir Peretz and Gesher chief Orly Levy-Abekasis will meet the prime minister-designate on Monday.
Immediately after receiving the mandate to form a government from President Reuven Rivlin last night, Gantz began speaking with party leaders and inviting them to meet to negotiate their potential entry into a Blue and White-led coalition he hopes to establish, while also setting up meetings between his party’s negotiating team and other parties’ counterparts.
Kurds welcome German plan for international force in Syria
The top commander of Syria’s Kurdish force welcome a German proposal for an international force to establish a security zone in the north of the country.
“We demand and agree to this,” Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces — the moribund autonomous Kurdish region’s de facto army — tells reporters.
Turkish town told to remove anti-Jewish, anti-Christian billboards
Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu ordered billboards in the city of Konya calling to boycott Jews and Christians to be removed, according to media reports.
According to reports, the billboards were part of a campaign launched by a number of radical Muslim groups in the area.
Soylu personally ordered the posters reomoved today after receiving dozens of complaints from Turkey’s Jewish and Christian communities.
Five Turkish soldiers said wounded in northeastern Syria
Five Turkish soldiers were wounded earlier today after an attack by Kurdish fighters in a northeastern Syrian border town, Turkey’s defense ministry says.
They were injured after “drone, mortar and light weapon attacks” from “PKK/YPG terrorists” while conducting reconnaissance and surveillance in the Ras al-Ain region, the ministry says on Twitter.
It says they retaliated in self defense, but gave no further details.
Under the October 17 United States-Turkey agreement, Ankara and its Syrian proxies have control over the 120-kilometre (75-mile) stretch of territory between Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad after Kurdish fighters agreed to withdraw from the area.
The deal came after Turkey launched a cross-border offensive against the US-backed Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia on October 9, which led to immediate international condemnation.
Umm al-Fahm father arrested after video shows toddler son playing with loaded gun
An Arab Israeli man from northern Israel was charged over weapons trafficking, as footage on his cellphone revealed he had allowed his 18-month-old son to play in his crib with a loaded gun.
The Umm al-Fahm resident was arrested last month over suspicions he was illegally selling weapons, according to a Channel 12 report earlier today. He has been remanded in police custody until the legal proceedings against him are over.
Germany arrests 2 people suspected of trafficking Syrians
Two members of a Lebanese family suspected of trafficking Syrians on flights to Germany and the Netherlands were arrested in a series of raids in Germany, authorities say.
Police say that 29 properties in four German states were raided as part of an investigation launched at the end of last year. Most were in Rhineland-Palatinate, in the southwest, and in North Rhine-Westphalia, its northern neighbor and Germany’s most populous state.
The Syrians, who had paid “large sums of money,” were flown largely from Beirut to Frankfurt, Duesseldorf, Munich and Amsterdam, using forged visas to get through passport checks in the Lebanese capital, prosecutor Peter Fritzen said. They applied for asylum on arrival.
Investigators are looking into 26 attempts at trafficking people, 10 of which were prevented when authorities intercepted the forged visas and people were turned back in Beirut.
The suspects arrested Thursday were two members of a Lebanese family that has lived for years in the German town of Bitburg. Authorities were trying to track down two other suspects, and were also investigating other alleged offenses including theft.
Denmark passes law to strip jihadists of nationality
Denmark’s parliament passes a controversial law allowing the government to strip dual-national suspected jihadists of their citizenship to stop them from returning to Danish soil.
The law is primarily designed to target Danes fighting for the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.
It enables the government to revoke the citizenship of dual nationals while they are abroad, even without a court ruling — which previously was a requirement.
After recent developments with Turkey’s offensive into Syria, the bill was rushed through parliament.
IDF chief warns ‘precarious’ security situation in north could lead to conflict
With a stark warning of potential conflict, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi unveils a multi-year plan to make the Israeli military deadlier, faster, better trained and more capable of defending the Jewish state against the threats facing it today.
“In the northern and southern arenas the situation is tense and precarious and poised to deteriorate into a conflict despite the fact that our enemies are not interested in war. In light of this, the IDF has been in an accelerated process of preparation,” Kohavi says in a briefing to reporters.
The plan — dubbed Momentum, or Tenufa in Hebrew — will see huge amounts of investment in developing the Israel Defense Forces’ arsenals, including increasing its collection of mid-sized drones, obtaining large numbers of precision-guided missiles from the United States and purchasing additional air defense batteries.
Despite the weighty price tag of the Momentum Multi-Year Plan, the IDF refuses to comment on how it planned to pay for these new weapons and defensive systems.
Kohavi’s plan will formally go into effect on January 1, 2020, but the IDF plans to put into place some of the proposals before then.
The IDF chief says the primary threat facing Israel come from Iran along Israel’s northern borders.
“The central strategic threat of the State of Israel lies in the northern arena: with the entrenchment of Iranian and other forces in Syria and with [the Hezbollah terror group’s] precision missile project,” Kohavi says, referring to an effort by the Iran-backed Lebanese militia to develop highly accurate long-range projectiles.
“Both of these cases are efforts led by Iran, using the territory of countries with severely limited governance,” he says.
Kohavi specifically refers to the case of Lebanon, where Iran’s ally Hezbollah is widely seen as being in control of the government despite technically having a small parliamentary presence.
“For years Hezbollah has taken the state of Lebanon ‘hostage.’ It built an army of its own and it is the one that dictates the security policy,” the army chief says.
Odeh calls on Gantz to ‘show courage,’ invite Arab parties to join government
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh calls on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a minority government that includes the Arab-majority parties.
In an Channel 13 interview, Odeh urges Gantz “to act with courage” and invite the Joint List to join the coalition negotiations.
Gantz was tasked with forming the next government yesterday by the president, after Netanyahu failed to do so.
But Gantz faces steep odds in every possible path to forming a government. He has been endorsed by just 54 lawmakers representing an array of parties that are unlikely to sit together in a coalition.
One option would be to form a minority government with Avigdor Lieberman, who emerged as kingmaker after his party won eight seats and has refused to endorse either Gantz or Netanyahu. Gantz might be able to convince the Joint List, which won 13 seats, to support the coalition from the outside.
That would bring down Netanyahu but result in a highly unstable government. It’s also far from clear that Liberman, a nationalist with a history of harsh rhetoric toward the Arab minority, would support such a scheme. No Arab party has ever sat in an Israeli government.
Blue and White MK appointed chair of key Knesset panel
Blue and White lawmaker Avi Nissenkorn is appointed head of the key Knesset Arrangements Committee, a temporary panel that replaces the role of the House Committee in introducing legislation until a new government is formed.
His nomination comes a day after Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz was tasked by the president with forming a government as prime minister-designate, prompting the reshuffling of the parliamentary panel.
The centrist alliance says it informed Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) of its nomination of Nissenkorn for the post earlier today, replacing Likud MK Miki Zohar.
Car bomb targets Syrian town held by Turkey-backed fighters
A car booby-trapped with explosives detonated earlier this afternoon, wounding four people, in a northeastern Syrian town taken by Turkish-backed forces from Kurdish fighters during Turkey’s invasion, Syrian state media and a war monitoring group said.
The blast went off in the town of Tal Abyad outside the headquarters of a militia of Syrian fighters allied to Turkey, according to the SANA news agency and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which reported the injuries.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing. Similar bombings have taken place in the past in another enclave held for several years by Turkey and its Syrian allies on the northwest part of the border. The Turkish-backed fighters are drawn from the ranks of Syrian rebels — many of them Islamic extremists — and are hated by both the Syrian government and Kurdish fighters.
Turkey invaded northeastern Syria on Oct. 9, aiming to drive the Kurdish forces out of a “safe zone” along the border after the withdrawal of US troops from the area. It captured a large section and has now halted the attack after a US-brokered ceasefire and an agreement with Russia.
Senior rabbi warns about rise of anti-Semitism in Europe
The chief rabbi of the main Orthodox rabbinical alliance in Europe says a resurgence of anti-Semitism on the continent “poses an existential threat to the Jewish community.”
Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt of the Conference of European Rabbis tells The Associated Press on Thursday that the receding memory of the Holocaust, rising far-right sentiment and radical Islam are the key factors fueling the anti-Semitic climate.
An attack two weeks ago on a German synagogue that killed two people was the latest violent manifestation of the trend.
Goldschmidt spoke ahead of the awarding of the Moshe Rosen Award to the founder of the Catholic charity Sant’Egidio, Andrea Riccardi.
The award, to be presented today in Rome, recognizes non-Jews who promote dialogue, understanding and tolerance to ensure a Jewish future in Europe.
Spain begins relocating remains of late dictator Franco
Spanish authorities are flying the coffin carrying the remains of Spanish dictator Gen. Francisco Franco by helicopter to a new burial site following their exhumation from his grandiose mausoleum outside Madrid.
The government-ordered operation is a momentous event for Spain and satisfies a decades-old desire of many in Spain who considered the vainglorious mausoleum that Franco built an affront to the tens of thousands who died in Spain’s Civil War and his subsequent regime and to Spain’s standing as a modern democratic state.
The remains are to be taken to the Mingorrubio cemetery a 57-kilometer (35-mile) drive away, where Franco’s wife is buried.
The coffin was draped with a red cloth bearing the Franco family emblem and a wreath of laurel leaves with a Spanish flag ribbon top.
Death toll from heavy rains, flooding in Egypt rises to 11
Egyptian authorities say the death toll from heavy rains that pummeled the capital of Cairo and other parts of the country this week has risen to 11.
That’s according to updated statements released today by police departments and hospitals in provinces that were most affected by the downpours.
Most of the casualties, which include at least four children, died from electrocution by power cables that got submerged in floodwaters.
The downpours and the flooding, which started on Tuesday, also caused massive traffic jams in Cairo, and prompted authorities to close schools and universities in the Greater Cairo area on Wednesday. They reopened the following day.
The mayhem has elicited public outrage as it exposed the country’s poor infrastructure and dilapidated sewage and drainage systems after years of poor maintenance.
Kushner, Gantz to hold first meeting, in Jerusalem next week
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz will hold his first official meeting with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in Jerusalem next week.
A statement from the party says the two will meet at the US embassy in Jerusalem next Monday.
Kushner, who is expected to be accompanied by new US peace envoy Avi Berkowitz and special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Berkowitz is taking over from outgoing envoy Jason Greenblatt, who announced his departure in September.
Lebanese president vows reforms as protests engulf country
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun tells tens of thousands of protesters that an economic reform package put forth by the country’s prime minister will be the “first step” toward saving Lebanon from economic collapse.
Aoun spoke in an address to the nation earlier today, pledging to exert every effort to implement radical reform but also saying that change can only come from within state institutions.
He says freedom of transportation must be respected, urging demonstrators to remove roadblocks.
The comments were his first since protests over corruption and mismanagement erupted around the country a week ago.
Aoun said that the protesters’ “call will not go unanswered,” adding he’s ready for constructive dialogue.
The protesters are taking aim at the country’s leadership, calling for the government and the president to resign.
Rights group says record number of East Jerusalem homes demolished this year
Israeli authorities have demolished at least 140 Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem this year, a rights group says, the highest annual number since it began keeping records in 2004.
The demolition of homes built without permits comes amid a major increase in Jewish settlement activity both in East Jerusalem and in the West Bank since US President Donald Trump took office.
The Israeli rights group B’Tselem says 238 Palestinians have lost their homes this year, including 127 minors. The second highest number of demolitions on record was in 2016, when 92 homes were demolished.
Israeli officials did not respond to requests for comment.
France reopens Jerusalem’s Tomb of the Kings for second time this year
An ancient tomb in Jerusalem prized for its archaeological and religious importance is reopened for visitation by France, which owns it, after a dispute over access scuttled an earlier attempt.
The site known as the Tomb of the Kings in East Jerusalem can now be visited during set hours twice per week, but visitors must pre-register online and pay a 10-shekel fee ($3 or €2.50), according to the French consulate.
Around 30 people — the most allowed at one time due to the sensitivity of the site — visited when the gates opened this morning, mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews who wanted to pray inside.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews believe the tomb is the holy burial site of ancient ancestors King David and King Solomon.
France had attempted to open the site to visitors in June after having kept it closed since 2010, initially due to renovations but later because attempts to contest its ownership complicated its reopening. It however immediately re-closed the site after a group of more than a dozen ultra-Orthodox tried to enter and pray despite not having signed up as requested, shoving toward the gate.
Before reopening the site this morning, France sought guarantees from Israel it would not face legal challenges as well as commitments on how visits would be managed.
