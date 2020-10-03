Police say 21 arrested in Tel Aviv

Police announce that they have arrested 21 demonstrators in Tel Aviv so far during protests calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation.

Clashes between police and thousands of demonstrators were reported in Tel Aviv late Saturday night; one video shows motorcycle cops throwing punches at protesters.

סיכום לשעה חצות: מאות נצורים באלנבי פינת ברנר בין עשרות שוטרים שנמצאים מכל צד וסמויים בתוך הקהל שמבצעים מעצרים מעת לעת אין לי שום דרך לדעת כרגע כמה נעצרו אבל מדובר בכמה עשרות. הבלגן חוגג pic.twitter.com/GzVTfL4nB3 — Bar Peleg (@bar_peleg) October 3, 2020

In a statement, police say they arrested demonstrators who “violated public order and attacked police officers.”

According to police, demonstrators are gathered by Allenby Street with law enforcement calling on them to disperse.

— Aaron Boxerman