A list of activities reportedly to be allowed in rules announced tonight

The new orders to be signed tonight tightening restrictions on movement will reportedly permit citizens to leave their homes for the following activities:

1. Going to work and coming back

2. Stocking up on food, medicine, necessary products and to receive essential services

3. Receiving medical treatment

4. Donating blood

5. Participating in demonstrations

6. Going to court for a legal hearing

7. Unorganized sports activity in groups no larger than five people

8. Brief walks for a short time and to a place close to the person’s residence, without coming close to people they don’t live with

9. Going to a wedding, funeral or prayer (while adhering to rules limiting such activities to just 10 people maintaining a distance of at least two meters, or six feet)

10. Helping a person who due to their age, medical conditions or a disability, requires assistance

In addition, no more than two people will be allowed to be in a car at any time, unless they live in the same household. The restriction will not be relevant to cases when there is a necessary reason for more people to travel together or while driving a person to and from a vital workplace.